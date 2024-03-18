Unlocking potential: How UNH and Knack teamed up to transform peer tutoring

In recent years, the University of New Hampshire (UNH) has taken a pioneering step towards enhancing academic support for its students through a strategic partnership with Knack, a cutting-edge peer tutoring platform. This collaboration was spotlighted in a webinar titled "How the University of New Hampshire Supports All Students in Every Course," featuring insights from Kate Ziemer, Senior Vice Provost for Academic Affairs at UNH, and Dawna Perez, Executive Director for Student Success at UNH. The webinar provided a comprehensive overview of UNH's peer tutoring scaling practices, the implementation of student support strategies, and the benefits of Knack's innovative tutoring model.

Background on the UNH/Knack partnership

The partnership between UNH and Knack was initiated by students who recognized the potential benefits of such a collaboration. Acknowledging the decentralized nature of tutoring services across the campus, which posed accessibility issues for students, UNH leadership, persuaded by student advocacy, agreed to pilot Knack. According to Perez, this pilot targeted key gateway classes and TRIO students, aiming to consolidate support services and enhance academic assistance for a broader student body.

The pilot phase revealed that Knack was not only an efficient partner in designing the program but also instrumental in garnering faculty support. Faculty members quickly became champions of the initiative, recognizing the positive impact of peer tutoring on student engagement and academic performance. Ultimately due to the success of the pilot, the campus implemented Knack across all of the courses on the Durham campus.

Challenges and opportunities uncovered

Contrary to concerns about potential disruption, Knack's integration into UNH's academic support ecosystem empowered existing tutoring services. By increasing engagement through its user-friendly platform, Knack complemented and amplified the reach of UNH's tutoring programs, ensuring that students could access the help they needed more readily. According to Ziemer, “Having the capability of Knack seemed to spread the word about tutoring.” She explained that tutoring usage increased in the centers in the same way it increased for Knack tutoring usage.

A key insight from the partnership was the preference of students to learn from their peers. Knack facilitated this by scaling peer tutoring services, thereby maintaining the quality of academic support while expanding its availability. The emphasis on peer over professional tutoring resonated with the UNH faculty, who valued the authenticity and relatability of student-led tutoring sessions.

Reflecting on the investment in Knack, Ziemer highlighted the tangible benefits of the platform, not only in terms of academic outcomes but also in fostering a supportive and collaborative learning environment while also creating new employment opportunities for UNH students. The success of the partnership underscored the value of investing in innovative educational technologies that align with the needs and preferences of the student body.

Growth of academic support for all students

The successful implementation and positive reception of Knack at UNH led to efforts to further develop and promote the program. These activities not only contributed to the success of Knack but also helped elevate the profile of tutoring services across the campus, making academic support more visible and accessible to students.

One of the most significant outcomes of the partnership was the ability to scale academic support services. Ziemer expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, which has enabled UNH to offer comprehensive support to a larger segment of its student population, ensuring that more students have the resources they need to succeed academically.

A noteworthy achievement of the Knack platform has been its success in reaching students who might otherwise not seek academic help. Through a flexible approach to scheduling and a user-friendly interface, Knack has made tutoring services more accessible and inviting, breaking down barriers to academic support.

The future of tutoring

The partnership between the University of New Hampshire and Knack represents a significant advancement in the provision of academic support services. By leveraging the power of peer tutoring and embracing innovative technologies, UNH has established a model for other institutions seeking to enhance student success and academic achievement. The collaboration not only underscores the importance of listening to student voices in shaping educational strategies but also demonstrates the potential of partnerships between universities and educational technology companies to create impactful learning environments.