What the 2026 salary report reveals about retention risk in higher ed marketing

Higher education marketing teams are facing mounting pressure. Enrollment challenges, rising competition and expanding digital expectations have increased the scope and visibility of marketing work — often without corresponding increases in staffing or budgets.

New salary data from a nationwide survey of higher education marketing professionals offers insight into how these pressures are affecting compensation, work preferences and long-term retention.

Compensation gains, limited relief

The survey data shows modest improvement in pay for higher ed marketers. The median salary increased to $75,000, up from $72,000 the previous year and three out of four respondents reported receiving a salary increase within the past 12 months.

Despite these gains, perceptions of competitiveness remain largely unchanged. More than half of respondents (52%) still say their pay is not competitive with other industries. While some improvement is evident, the gap between higher education and industry compensation continues to shape how marketers evaluate their roles.

This suggests that while institutions are responding to market pressure, many increases may be incremental rather than structural.

Retention risk is growing

One of the most notable findings in the 2026 report is the scale of potential workforce churn. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (74%) said they have considered leaving higher education for another industry.

Compensation emerged as the most frequently cited reason for considering a move, outweighing factors such as workload or management. This points to a broader challenge for institutions competing for marketing talent with private-sector organizations offering higher pay and clearer advancement paths.

For higher education leaders, the data raises questions about sustainability: if experienced marketers increasingly view higher education as a stepping stone rather than a long-term career destination, institutional knowledge and continuity may be at risk.

Flexibility as a stabilizing factor

Work model preferences continue to influence retention and satisfaction. Hybrid work is now the most common arrangement among survey respondents, with more than half currently working in a hybrid setup and an even larger share indicating it as their preferred model.

At the same time, interest in fully remote work continues to exceed availability. While remote roles remain relatively limited, they are increasingly viewed as a meaningful benefit — particularly in environments where salary growth is constrained.

For institutions with limited budget flexibility, work model options may represent one of the most immediate levers available to improve retention.

Expanding roles and expectations

The survey also highlights the breadth of responsibility many higher ed marketers carry. Respondents reported managing a median of five distinct marketing functions within a single role, with a significant share indicating responsibility for nearly all major marketing activities.

As roles expand, compensation expectations often rise alongside them. Without clearer role definition or additional specialization, institutions may struggle to align performance expectations with available resources.

Why this data matters

The 2026 salary report represents the second year of an ongoing effort to establish consistent, year-over-year benchmarks for higher education marketing compensation and workforce trends. Over time, this data can help institutions better understand where progress is being made and where structural challenges persist.

The full findings are published in the 2026 Higher Education Marketing Salary Report, produced by Concept3D and available for download.

Download the full report to explore the complete data and year-over-year insights.