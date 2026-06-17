What does the class of 2026 want from their post-grad jobs?

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What is the class of 2026 looking for when applying and interviewing for jobs?

In a 2026 survey of more than 17,000 students from 258 higher education institutions, the National Association of Colleges and Employers found recent grads want employers that provide opportunities for professional development.

Recent grads also want the brass tacks: job security, a solid benefits package, and a high starting salary. But college students entering today’s workforce — and a market still being roiled by the effects of artificial intelligence tools — “are not just looking for a first job; they are looking for a strong start,” NACE said.

The class of 2026 seems aware of what they bring to the table, if other research is any indication. About 1 in 5 employed grads feel that they are overqualified for their current role, according to a ZipRecruiter report. A similar number said they intentionally applied for a job beneath their level of skill, just to get their foot in the door.

In that same survey, more than half of respondents explicitly said their current job is a stepping stone. Paired with the NACE findings about recent grads’ desire for advancement, HR can showcase opportunities for advancement, which could prompt these workers to stay longer-term.

“Career growth is especially important to new college graduates, which means employers need to show clear pathways for advancement, provide meaningful support, and help early talent see how they can build a future within the organization,” NACE President and CEO Shawn VanDerziel said in a statement, adding that this kind of talent support can help with retention and employee loyalty.