$47M NSF pilot to arm Ph.D. students with private industry experience

Dive Snapshot:
- The National Science Foundation is devoting $47 million to pilot a four-year Ph.D. model that will give doctoral students experience conducting research for private companies, the agency announced Wednesday.
- Universities will provide the first year of funding for students, while NSF will cover the rest. Private companies will also match funding to cover at least one year of dissertation research through "practical experience" at their sites, NSF said.
- The agency said the pilot will help carry out some of the recommendations laid out in a new White House report on overhauling the nation’s research portfolio. That report, released last week, emphasized giving more money to individual scientists over traditional academic institutions and investing more in artificial intelligence.
The impact:
NSF plans to give the $47 million out over five years to help train more than 250 Ph.D. students. The initiative is meant to address the trend of more Ph.D. students entering private industry following graduation rather than the academic career that a doctorate education is traditionally structured toward.
"The majority of STEM Ph.D. recipients today build careers beyond the university, yet American industry has had few opportunities to invest directly into how our doctoral researchers are trained,” Michael Kratsios, director of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, said in a Wednesday statement.
The pilot will be spearheaded by the University-Industry Demonstration Partnership, a South Carolina-based nonprofit that began in 2006 under the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Students will be mentored by both academic and private company researchers.
Ahead of the launch announced Wednesday, UIDP said it received interest from dozens of universities and private companies.
Those include Carnegie Mellon University, Dartmouth College, the University of Michigan and the University of Delaware Interested industry partners include Bayer, DuPont and MassMutual.
In each of the last three years of students’ programs, funded by NSF and private industry partners, they will receive a $37,000 stipend, $16,000 for their education, and $22,000 for living costs and other expenses. Industry partners are expected to provide at least $100,000 per student over the four years, according to UIDP’s program guide.
The background:
The share of doctoral students heading into private industry has ballooned over the past few decades. Among research doctorate recipients with employment plans that did not involve postdoctoral study, 40.4% said in 2024 that they were headed to industry or business, according to NSF data. That’s compared to 32.2% just a decade prior and 18.9% in 2004.
What we’re watching:
The initial cohort will begin their doctoral programs in fall 2026, and NSF expects larger cohorts in ensuing years. NSF said results from the pilot will “inform future adoption and scaling.”