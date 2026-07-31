$47M NSF pilot to arm Ph.D. students with private industry experience

to pilot a four-year Ph.D. model that will give doctoral students experience conducting research for private companies, the agency announced Wednesday.

to pilot a four-year Ph.D. model that will give doctoral students experience conducting research for private companies, the agency announced Wednesday.

to pilot a four-year Ph.D. model that will give doctoral students experience conducting research for private companies, the agency announced Wednesday.

to pilot a four-year Ph.D. model that will give doctoral students experience conducting research for private companies, the agency announced Wednesday.

to pilot a four-year Ph.D. model that will give doctoral students experience conducting research for private companies, the agency announced Wednesday.

Universities will provide the first year of funding for students, while NSF will cover the rest.