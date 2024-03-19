 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

2U at risk of being removed from Nasdaq

The company, which helps colleges create and run online programs, could be delisted if its stock price doesn’t consistently close at $1 or more for 10 consecutive days.

Published March 19, 2024
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Staff Reporter
A building is topped by blue letters reading 2U.
2U relocated its headquarters to Lanham, Maryland, in 2017. Courtesy of 2U
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • 2U is at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market’s Global Select Market, according to a Thursday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • The company's stock value has dropped below $1 per share for 30 straight business days, putting it out of compliance with Nasdaq’s Global Select Market’s requirements. As of Monday, the stock price closed at $0.32.
  • To remain listed on Nasdaq, the company must boost its closing share price to $1 or more for 10 business days in a row. It has until Sept. 10 to comply.

Dive Insight:

2U has become a powerhouse in the higher ed sector since its founding in 2008, helping colleges start and operate online degree programs. Its revenue grew from $55.9 million in 2012 to $946 million in 2023, and it boasts clients like Harvard, Vanderbilt and New York universities.

But the company has yet to post a profitable year since going public in 2014.

The Nasdaq news comes amid a tumultuous period at 2U. The company went through a round of layoffs in September, and co-founder Chip Paucek stepped down as CEO in November. 

2U is also in the process of ending most of its work with the University of Southern California, one of its first and largest clients. The announcement coincided with the company's stock price dropping by more than half, from about $2.40 on Nov. 9 to just over $1 on Nov. 10. 

“We anticipated this notice and have been working on several options to return to compliance,” a 2U spokesperson said Monday. “Importantly, while we take steps to come back into compliance before September 10, our stock will continue to trade on the exchange.”

The spokesperson also said the company continues to have enough liquidity to operate and doesn't expect any change in its ability to support its programs.

However, officials at 2U in February expressed doubt that the company could continue operating if it cannot refinance one of its debts — a term loan with a balance of $380 million. If more than $40 million of the loan is still owed by January 2025, the sum will be due in full that month

“Our immediate focus in 2024 is to strengthen the fundamentals of our business in order to extend our debt maturities and restore a healthy balance sheet,” Matthew Norden, 2U’s chief financial officer, said in a statement last month. 

At the end of 2023, 2U reported $73.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
National Higher Education Teaching Conference ’24 Focuses on Accelerating the Great College T…
From Association of College and University Educators
February 29, 2024
Rosedale Global High School announces the Rosedale International Education OSSD Entrance Schol…
From Rosedale International Education
March 06, 2024
Reinvigorating Student Discussions Online
From iDesign
March 05, 2024
TimelyCare Introduces Student Success Coaching
From TimelyCare
March 04, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Finance
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell