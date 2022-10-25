AAA partners with universities to develop tech talent

Amid economywide tech talent challenges, AAA has partnered with universities to provide students with internships and for-credit opportunities while tapping a new talent pool, according to Shohreh Abedi, executive vice president and chief operations and technology officer at AAA.

“We started initially very slow [with] just an internship program and fusing the interns into our R&D teams,” Abedi said during the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2022 last week in Orlando, Florida. “Then we expanded with joint workshops with universities.”

