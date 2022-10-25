 Skip to main content
site logo
Dive Brief

AAA partners with universities to develop tech talent

Published Oct. 25, 2022
Lindsey Wilkinson's headshot
Associate Editor
A college student raising their hand in a classroom
Drazen Zigic via Getty Images

First published on

This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Amid economywide tech talent challenges, AAA has partnered with universities to provide students with internships and for-credit opportunities while tapping a new talent pool, according to Shohreh Abedi, executive vice president and chief operations and technology officer at AAA.
  • “We started initially very slow [with] just an internship program and fusing the interns into our R&D teams,” Abedi said during the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2022 last week in Orlando, Florida. “Then we expanded with joint workshops with universities.”
  • One of the biggest wins for AAA so far that came from intern involvement in projects is a new quote-on-demand feature, which lets members take a picture, upload it and receive an instant and accurate quote.

Dive Insight:

In the past, universities have invested in technology education and tapped companies for opportunities for their students, but the game is changing. 

Amazon Web Services is a widely known example of this. The company has partnered with universities, including Howard University and Arizona State University, to boost tech talent specifically in cloud computing. 

As the talent crisis continues, other businesses could start looking to tap the university talent pool in the same way. 

AAA has partnered with the University of Michigan, Florida State University, University of Oklahoma, University of Central Florida, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State University, Michigan State University and others.

For Abedi, partnering with universities has come with ease.

“When we approached a lot of the universities, a lot of them welcomed us because they want to be able to expose their students and give them experiences,” Abedi said. “And students are very much excited about engaging.”

The auto club has also brought in startups and strategic partners, hosted hackathons and engaged its community with tech-style “TED Talks.” The efforts are part of a larger initiative to attract and develop talent.

Filed Under: Student Success

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Gale Business: Insights Enhances User Experience with New All-in-One Platform to Support Globa…
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
October 26, 2022
While Many Colleges Face Enrollment Declines, Opportunities for Enrollment Growth Exist in Ser…
From EducationDynamics
October 11, 2022
Blueprint Prep Partners with the MV3 Foundation to Eliminate Barriers for Black Students Pursu…
From Blueprint Prep
October 13, 2022
Gale and TSLAC Partner to Provide Texans Equitable Access to New Digital Resources
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
October 12, 2022
Editors' picks
Latest in Student Success
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell