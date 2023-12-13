 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Oklahoma governor moves to restrict public colleges’ DEI funding

State policymakers must receive a report by May 2024 on which diversity programs and jobs that institutions eliminated.

Published Dec. 13, 2023
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Senior Reporter
Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma governor, speaks at podium that has a sign that reads &amp;quot;defunding discrimination.&amp;quot;
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, left, speaks Wednesday about his executive order that requires public colleges to review their diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Retrieved from The office of Gov. Kevin Stitt on December 13, 2023
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday ordered the state’s public colleges to review all diversity, equity and inclusion-related programs and jobs, a bellwether for policymakers banning DEI initiatives entirely.
  • Public colleges must comply with the executive order by the end of May 2024. They must review all DEI programs and if needed, eliminate those “not necessary for compliance, accreditation, or student and employee support services intended to support success broadly.”
  • Public colleges must draft a report to policymakers by no later than May 2024 detailing which DEI positions and activities were changed or nixed as a result of the order.The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education will comply with the governor’s order, spokesperson Angela Caddell said in an email Wednesday. “We will continue to focus on supporting all Oklahoma students as they pursue college degrees and prepare to join our workforce,” Caddell said.

Dive Insight:

DEI programs in part intend to acknowledge that colleges have not done enough to support historically marginalized groups. 

However, Republicans nationwide have demonized colleges’ DEI ventures, contending such programs inspire division and guilt students about historical events, like slavery, in which they played no part. Texas and Florida passed laws this year blocking DEI funding in public colleges.

Stitt said during a news conference Wednesday that he wanted the state’s colleges to focus solely on preparing students for the workforce. Institutions should stop spending major cash on diversity programs and “take politics out of education,” Stitt said.

“Let’s get back to basics and stop trying to divide Oklahomans,” he said. 

The order does not bar diversity work in academic courses, research, activities by a student organization and for data collection.

During the press conference, the governor referenced the U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer that struck down race-conscious admissions. Stitt said the high court had ruled against racial discrimination, and that the country should turn now to accepting students into college exclusively based on merit. 

While the June decision applied only to admissions, some colleges and policymakers have reasoned they should also drop scholarships and other programs that benefit students of certain racial groups. Soon after the ruling, the University of Missouri System said it would no longer factor race and ethnicity into scholarship decisions.

Stitt stressed that colleges should still support vulnerable students, especially those who are first in their family to attend.

“We see all Oklahomans as equal, regardless of race, color, sex, ethnicity or national origin,” he said.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Four Florida Universities Scale Podium Education's Innovative Early Career Tech Program For Un…
From Podium Education
December 13, 2023
1890 CENTER OF EXCELLENCE FOR STUDENT SUCCESS AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WI…
From Mentor Collective
November 29, 2023
Rupt emerges from stealth mode, surpassing the 1 million users served mark in under a year
From Rupt
November 29, 2023
Validated Insights Expands Its Market Reach with the Acquisition of Market Research Consultanc…
From Validated Insights, Inc
November 29, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell