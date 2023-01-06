 Skip to main content
site logo
Dive Brief

Massachusetts Senate leader calls for free community college

Published Jan. 6, 2023
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Associate Editor
Maddie Meyer via Getty Images

Dive Brief:

  • The president of the Massachusetts Senate on Wednesday called for community college to be free in the state, according to local media reports. 
  • Karen Spilka, a Democrat, began the new legislative session by proposing tuition-free associate degrees for residents. She argued that making higher education more accessible could help Massachusetts strengthen its workforce and shrink its racial wealth gap, WBUR reported.
  • Spilka did not get into policy details during her speech. But she intends to draft legislation on the issue this session, a spokesperson told WPRI.

Dive Insight:

More than half of states offer some form of free community college to their residents. Some impose income limitations for eligibility or require enrolled students to maintain a specific GPA or number of credit hours.

In Massachusetts, senators may be poised to support the idea. Spilka's speech led to applause from the overwhelmingly Democratic chamber, WBUR reported. 

A 2022 poll of U.S. residents and parents from Education Next, an education research journal, found that 84% of Democrats support making community college free, compared to 44% of Republicans. 

It's not clear how much a free community college program would cost the state. Annual tuition and mandatory fees for Massachusetts community colleges in the 2023 fiscal year range from $6,300 at Bunker Hill Community College to $7,560 at Middlesex Community College.  

State and local governments are increasingly taking the lead in the movement for free college, after a federal push stagnated in February.

The same month, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills proposed a one-time $20 million investment in Maine's community college system to allow those who graduated from high school from 2020 to 2023 to earn an associate degree or one-year credential for free. The legislature approved the plan last year, resulting in the Free College Scholarship.

And in March, New Mexico made college free for most residents by designating $75 million for the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship Act. The scholarship program covers full tuition and course-specific fees at the state's public colleges. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office has called it the most wide-reaching tuition-free program in the country.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Mental Health, Recession and Mass Shootings Among College Students’ Top Concerns in 2023
From TimelyMD
January 05, 2023
Klett World Languages Completes Transformation With Exceptional Growth
From Klett World Languages
December 19, 2022
Yellowdig Announces Learner Engagement Summit for January 11th and 12th
From Yellowdig
December 28, 2022
Editors' picks
Latest in Student Success
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell