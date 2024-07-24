 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Warren, Democratic lawmakers introduce bill to resurrect Chevron doctrine

The proposal would codify the Chevron doctrine, which required federal courts to give deference to agencies’ reasonable interpretation of ambiguous statutes.

Published July 24, 2024
Ginger Christ's headshot
Reporter
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee hearing on January 11, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee hearing on Jan. 11, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Warren introduced legislation on Tuesday that would reverse the Supreme Court’s ruling last month on the Chevron doctrine. Kent Nishimura via Getty Images

First published on

HR Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced legislation that would reverse the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the Chevron doctrine, according to a Tuesday press release.
  • The Stop Corporate Capture Act, a joint effort by Warren, nine other Democratic senators and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., would codify the Chevron doctrine, which required federal courts give deference to agencies’ reasonable interpretation of ambiguous statutes. The high court overturned the doctrine in a June ruling.
  • “Giant corporations are using far-right, unelected judges to hijack our government and undermine the will of Congress,” Warren said in a news release. “The Stop Corporate Capture Act will bring transparency and efficiency to the federal rulemaking process, and most importantly, will make sure corporate interest groups can’t substitute their preferences for the judgment of Congress and the expert agencies.”

Dive Insight:

The Supreme Court ruling could put several higher education regulations at stake. Moody’s Investors Service predicted earlier this month that the U.S. Department of Education could face “stronger and new challenges” to its policy agenda in the wake of the decision.

The Stop Corporate Capture Act, the senators say, “reforms the regulatory process to end corporations’ influence over the rulemaking process.” 

“In striking down Chevron, the Supreme Court continued the trend toward transforming unaccountable judges into politicians with robes — unelected legislators and policymakers. Our measure is vital to preserving expert regulation and oversight, accountable to elected representatives, and preventing giant corporations and wealthy titans from exploiting power,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said in a statement.

The Stop Corporate Capture Act first was introduced in the House of Representatives in 2021 by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
2024-2025 Global University Rankings
From American Caldwell
July 16, 2024
Ocelot Acquires Nuro Retention Predictive Analytics Technology
From Ocelot
July 10, 2024
66% of Students Feel Unprepared for Future Careers According to New Report from Modern Campus
From Modern Campus
July 12, 2024
E&I Cooperative Services and Pathify Join Forces to Enhance Campus Connectivity
From Pathify
July 09, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell