 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Air Force Academy sued over race-conscious admissions

This is the third lawsuit brought against a military college by the anti-affirmative action group Students for Fair Admissions.

Published Dec. 13, 2024
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
The entrance to the Air Force Academy.
The entrance to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Oct. 6, 2013. Students for Fair Admissions is suing the military academy over its race-conscious admissions. RiverNorthPhotography via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief: 

  • Students for Fair Admissions sued the U.S. Air Force Academy on Tuesday over the institution’s use of race-conscious admissions, arguing that the practice denies applicants the ability to compete for spots “on equal grounds.”
  • The group was behind the challenge to race-conscious admissions that resulted in the U.S. Supreme Court banning the practice at civilian colleges. SFFA filed the new federal lawsuit against the Air Force Academy only days after it lost a similar case against the U.S. Naval Academy. 
  • SFFA's latest litigation shows it’s ramping up its legal challenges against race-conscious admissions at the nation’s military academies, which were exempt from the high court's decision last year. The group appealed the Naval Academy case last week. 

Dive Insight: 

When Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion striking down race-conscious admissions, he said in a footnote that military academies were exempted from the ruling because they had “potentially distinct interests” from civilian colleges. 

Roberts pointed to arguments made by the Biden administration, which contended in court documents “that the effectiveness of our military depends on a diverse officer corps that is ready to lead an increasingly diverse fighting force.” Military academies’ ability to consider race in admissions is key to furthering that aim, the administration said. 

SFFA has rejected these arguments. With its new case against the Air Force Academy, the group has now filed lawsuits over the admissions practices of three of the nation’s five military colleges. 

In its latest lawsuit, the group argued that race-conscious admissions neither helps the Air Force Academy recruit top-tier talent nor fosters unit cohesion in the military. 

“The Academy’s ongoing racial discrimination can have dream-shattering consequences for the individual applicants who are unfairly denied admission, but it barely moves the needle in terms of the overall demographics of the officer corps,” SFFA argued in the lawsuit. 

The highly-selective Air Force Academy has struggled to boost its diversity

In fall 2022, just 6% of the academy’s students were Black or African American, and 12% were Hispanic or Latino, according to federal data. Both of those shares are much lower than the percentages of military members in the U.S. Air Force, 16% of whom are Black or African American and 18.2% of whom are Hispanic or Latino. 

SFFA has faced setbacks in its latest challenges, including last week’s ruling that upheld the Naval Academy’s race-conscious admissions. The federal judge in that case found the practices were necessary to further national security interests. 

The group also sued the U.S. Military Academy at West Point last year, though a judge declined to stop the institution from continuing to use race-conscious admissions while the case is considered. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court declined to intervene in the case.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Joyce University Named One of Utah Business Magazine’s Best Companies to Work For in 2024
From Joyce University
December 13, 2024
Innovative New Christian College Guide Released to Public
From Center for Academic Faithfulness & Flourishing
November 22, 2024
Scholarships360 Announces 2025 Top Colleges in America
From Scholarships360
December 02, 2024
SDN Celebrates 25 Years of Supporting Future Healthcare Leaders
From Health Professional Student Association
December 02, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2024 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.