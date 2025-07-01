HHS accuses Harvard of violating antidiscrimination law after antisemitism probe

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services claimed on Monday that Harvard University violated federal laws over allegations related to antisemitism on its campus, as the Trump administration continues its escalating attacks on the Ivy League institution.

HHS’ Office for Civil Rights concluded that Harvard was “deliberately indifferent” to harassment of Jewish and Israeli students on its campus in “violent violation” of Title VI, which forbids discrimination based on race, color or national origin at institutions accepting federal funds. That is according to a letter addressed to Harvard President Alan Garber from the Trump administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism.

While the findings come as no surprise following a barrage of financial and rhetorical attacks on Harvard from the administration, the letter included a threat of losing all federal funding.

The administration has already cut off billions in grant funding to Harvard and attempted to bar the university from enrolling international students, a move that would result in a massive loss of revenue for the university. The attempts have been temporarily blocked by a federal court while a lawsuit filed by Harvard is underway.

“Failure to institute adequate changes immediately will result in the loss of all federal financial resources and continue to affect Harvard’s relationship with the federal government,” the task force said Monday. “Harvard may of course continue to operate free of federal privileges, and perhaps such an opportunity will spur a commitment to excellence that will help Harvard thrive once again.”

The agency’s conclusions followed a “thorough investigation,” according to the letter. HHS indicated it opened a compliance review into Harvard’s medical school in February and expanded it to the broader university in April.

Many of HHS’s findings stemmed from Harvard’s internal report on campus antisemitism following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the beginning of the country’s war with Hamas. The report focused mostly on incidents and experiences in 2023 and 2024, predating President Donald Trump’s return to the presidency this year.

Another report released at the same time detailed many negative experiences also experienced by Muslim, Arab and Palestinian students at Harvard. Neither HHS’s letter to Garber nor prior statements by the administration about Harvard’s alleged failure to protect students have addressed these concerns.

The agency’s announcement comes amid Harvard’s ongoing lawsuit against the Trump administration over the suspension and termination of federal funding. Harvard has reportedly resumed talks of a possible agreement with the government.