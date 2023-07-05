Alliance University to close in August

Alliance University, a Christian institution in New York City, will cease operations Aug. 31, with student housing closing by the end of July.

Alliance University, a Christian institution in New York City, will cease operations Aug. 31, with student housing closing by the end of July.

Alliance University, a Christian institution in New York City, will cease operations Aug. 31, with student housing closing by the end of July.

Alliance University, a Christian institution in New York City, will cease operations Aug. 31, with student housing closing by the end of July.

Alliance University, a Christian institution in New York City, will cease operations Aug. 31, with student housing closing by the end of July.

Alliance University, a Christian institution in New York City, will cease operations Aug. 31, with student housing closing by the end of July.

The nonprofit institution's board of trustees voted for the closure Thursday, just three days after the Middle States Commission on Higher Education announced it would

pull Alliance's accreditation