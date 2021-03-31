x
site logo
Brief

Biden pitches $12B for community college infrastructure

"Joe Biden" by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Author

By

Published

March 31, 2021

Dive Brief:

  • A pitch to improve community colleges' facilities and technology is part of President Joe Biden's $2 trillion proposal for upgrading the nation's infrastructure.
  • The president is asking Congress to allocate $12 billion to states to invest in existing physical and technology infrastructure and to improve access to community college in areas with few or no postsecondary options. 
  • Biden pledged a slate of higher education investments on the campaign trail, including $8 billion for two-year schools to upgrade their facilities and tech.

Dive Insight:

Biden's sweeping American Jobs Plan also calls on Congress to distribute $100 billion to upgrade and build new public K-12 schools as well as $25 billion to expand access to childcare and improve those facilities.

It is an "ambitious" proposal, Thomas Brock, director of the Community College Research Center, said in an email. "I am sure it matches or exceeds expectations by most community college leaders for infrastructure support."

Biden emphasized investing in community colleges during his campaign. In addition to revamping their infrastructure, he promised funding for workforce training, student success initiatives and emergency student aid. 

He also pledged federal support for tuition-free community college, but some higher ed observers have said states may not be able to afford that expansion in light of the pandemic's impact on their budgets. An earlier report about an infrastructure package suggested it would include a tuition-free community college proposal.

Community colleges are financially strapped. The two-year sector takes in less tuition and fee revenue, and generally gets less state aid, than the four-year sector. And local support for community colleges doesn't make up the gap. As a result, community colleges bring in around half the revenue per full-time equivalent student as public four-year schools, according to one recent analysis

However, they tend to educate students with high financial need, and research links institutional spending with student success. Advocates say more financial support for community colleges is critical to closing higher ed's equity gaps. And some higher ed experts say institutions need more funding to expand community college access through free college programs.

The pandemic is delivering a deep blow to the community college sector. Those schools' overall enrollment was down 10% this past fall, and they'll likely lose more state funding than four-year schools. 

"Community colleges are asked to do more with less — but at some point, they can only do less with less," said Brock, who noted that their biggest financial needs are around instruction and student services.

Josh Wyner, founder and executive director of the Aspen Institute's College Excellence Program, said a one-time infusion of federal funds could be less effective for supporting instruction and student services. He's hopeful colleges would use the money to work with four-year institutions, K-12 schools and employers. 

That could include purchasing expensive equipment and software for technical programs. "To the extent that community colleges use a portion of this money to expand programs that are in high demand, that lead to good wages, this will be a godsend," Wyner said.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

    There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines

    Anemic state support and intense competition have also contributed to the Pennsylvania system's financial plight.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash
    Trendline

    Mental Health and Wellness

    This Trendline examines how colleges are adapting their mental healthcare to pandemic-era constraints.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Lehigh University Elevates its Campus Experience by Installing Smart Lockers
    Press Release from
    Parcel Pending
    Hawkes Learning Announces Free Virtual Education Summit
    Press Release from
    Hawkes Learning
    TimelyMD Survey Finds 4 of 5 College Students Still Stressed by COVID-19 After One Year
    Press Release from
    TimelyMD
    Industry Dive publications named finalists for Website of the Year; 14 Azbee Awards
    Press Release from
    Industry Dive
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

    There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines

    Anemic state support and intense competition have also contributed to the Pennsylvania system's financial plight.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash
    Trendline

    Mental Health and Wellness

    This Trendline examines how colleges are adapting their mental healthcare to pandemic-era constraints.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • Biden pitches $12B for community college infrastructure
    By Hallie Busta • March 31, 2021
  • No vaccines for out-of-state students? New Hampshire's move raises concerns.
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 31, 2021
  • Oregon bill would allow 2- and 4-year public college mergers
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 31, 2021
  • Virginia establishes tuition-free community college for high-demand fields
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 30, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.