Top higher education conferences to attend in 2025

Listen to the article 9 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Higher education professionals, from academics and advisers to presidents and provosts, are facing major sectorwide challenges. Financial aid administrators, for instance, are still grappling with the botched rollout of the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Top college leaders, meanwhile, are dealing with enrollment challenges and student protests.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the top higher education conferences in 2025 aiming to help college professionals navigate these challenges. They include events catering to college presidents, financial aid professionals, academic advisers, governing board members, foundation leaders and university attorneys.

Top higher education conferences in 2025

Jan. 4-7

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

The Council of Independent Colleges’ annual conference brings together hundreds of college leaders at private nonprofit institutions. The event will focus on the ways college presidents can lead their institutions through financial, political and social upheaval.

Jan. 22-24

Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C.

The annual conference, held by the American Association of Colleges and Universities, will focus on helping higher education leaders navigate today’s challenges, including political interference in higher education, falling public confidence in the sector and the growing use of artificial intelligence.

Jan. 27-30

The Westin Washington, DC Downtown

This year’s theme for the Council for Higher Education Accreditation’s annual conference is “Quality Assurance in an Era of Change: Reflect, Reimagine, Recommit.” The group says the conference will focus on developing new ways to enhance accreditation.

Jan. 29-31

Marriott Marquis Washington DC

The annual forum brings together hundreds of college and university foundation leaders. This year’s theme focuses on how to support students’ long-term success and create more sustainable institutions.

Feb. 9-12

Washington, D.C.

The National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators’ conference aims to offer networking opportunities, professional development and industry insight to financial aid workers. The conference can draw key industry figures. In 2024, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona spoke to attendees about the rollout of the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid form.

Feb. 12-13

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C.

The American Council on Education’s meeting aims to provide higher education leaders with networking opportunities and sessions on sector trends. The association is holding several special events coinciding with the meeting, including a women’s leadership dinner and an opportunity for ACE member presidents to speak with policymakers.

March 3-6

Austin, Texas

The annual event brings together policymakers, industry leaders, educators and college administrators to discuss trends in both the higher education and K-12 sector. Past speakers have included U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

March 5-8

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

The theme of the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education’s next conference is “Navigating Change: Leading through Defining Moments.”

March 24-26

Denver

The annual conference held by UPCEA — formerly known as the University Professional and Continuing Education Association — focuses on online and continuing education and will include keynote presentations, panel discussions, interactive workshops and networking opportunities.

March 30-April 2

Washington Convention Center, Seattle

The American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers annual meeting focuses on the “ever-changing landscape of higher education.” Past speakers have included broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien, actor George Takei and former U.S. State Secretary Madeleine Albright.

April 1-2

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges’ conference offers opportunities for governing board members to discuss new ideas, network and prepare to serve in their roles. The keynote speaker will be Sara Goldrick-Rab, author of “Paying the Price: College Costs, Financial Aid, and the Betrayal of the American Dream.”

April 1-4

Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, Nashville, Tennessee

The Online Learning Consortium’s annual conference provides opportunities for higher education professionals to share best practices for online and blended learning. The conference will include summits on artificial intelligence, historically Black colleges and universities, and instructional design.

April 3-5

San Juan, Puerto Rico

The American Association of Colleges and Universities’ conference, which will also be offered virtually, will focus on transforming the undergraduate experience and improving student learning.

April 5-8

Chicago

The conference, held by accreditor Higher Learning Commission, will focus on how institutions can “use higher learning to meet the needs of their students and society.” HLC will also host several pre-conference workshops, including one about seeking accreditation.

April 6-9

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego

The annual ASU+GSV Summit, hosted by Arizona State University and venture capital firm GSV Ventures, brings together thousands of K-12, higher education and workforce development leaders to discuss trends and ideas in their sectors.

April 12-16

Nashville, Tennessee

The American Association of Community College’s annual conference features keynote presentations and breakout sessions to discuss some of the two-year sector’s key trends and issues.

April 13-15

Miami

The Association of College and University Policy Administrators’ conference includes a focus on adapting to changes in the higher education sector.

April 23-26

San Francisco Marriott Marquis

The annual summit is held by NAGAP, a professional association focused on graduate enrollment management.

May 24-27

Austin, Texas

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development’s conference focuses on bringing together educators at technical and community colleges to discuss teaching and learning.

May 27-29

MGM Grand, Las Vegas

The conference brings together career education professionals to learn about trends in their sector and network. In 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence was a keynote speaker.

June 22-25

Seattle Convention Center

The National Association of College and University Attorney’s annual conference focuses on legal trends in the higher education sector. Past years have included pre-conference programs, including a workshop for lawyers new to the sector and an informal roundtable discussion for chief legal officers.

Sept. 18-20

Columbus, Ohio

The National Association for College Admission Counseling’s annual conference brings together attendees to share best practices and research about college admission counseling.

Oct. 26-29

Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

The annual conference held by NACADA: The Global Community for Academic Advising focuses on sharing ideas and best practices around student advising.

Oct. 27-29

Nashville, Tennessee

Educause’s annual conference is intended for information technology professionals and technology providers focused on the higher education sector.