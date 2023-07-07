 Skip to main content
Dive Brief

Calvin University to acquire Compass College of Film & Media

Published July 7, 2023
Calvin University, seen above, intends to acquire Compass College of Film & Media as part of its communications department. The image by Michael Shade is licensed under CC BY 1.0
Dive Insight:

  • Calvin University intends to acquire Compass College of Film & Media, bringing together two religiously affiliated institutions in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
  • Compass' programs will be integrated into Calvin's communications school beginning this fall, pending approval from regulators and the institutions' governing boards. Compass students will be guaranteed admission into Calvin, and Calvin has committed to honoring credits earned at Compass.
  • Compass' campus, a 29,000-square-foot building, is just 6 miles away from Calvin, and the university intends to keep it as a learning facility.

Dive Insight:

Calvin will match the tuition students expected to pay in the 2023-24 academic year and honor their financial aid packages moving forward, according to a joint statement.

Compass lists its tuition and fees for the upcoming year at just over $19,000. At Calvin, that total comes to almost $39,000 in 2023-24.

“Our goal is to ensure students’ transition from Compass College to Calvin University is as seamless as possible,” Lauren Jensen, vice president for enrollment strategy at Calvin, said in a statement. “We are working hand in hand with Compass College staff to create a framework for this partnership that serves the best interest of students, faculty, and staff of both institutions.”

Both institutions are small, though Calvin students significantly outnumber those at Compass. In fall 2021, Compass enrolled just 74 students, according to federal data. During the same period, Calvin enrolled 3,257.

Filed Under: Closures and Mergers

Latest in Closures and Mergers
