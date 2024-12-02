 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Career education gets a boost with College Board pilot program

Known for its Advanced Placement courses and SAT exams, College Board is broadening its offerings to include AP-equivalent career courses.

Published Dec. 2, 2024
By Briana Mendez-Padilla
A Black professional man leads a demonstration on the Python coding language.
The pilot for College Board's Career Kickstart program includes two inaugural courses for a cybersecurity pathway at two high schools in San Antonio. Among planned future course pathways are informational technology, health science and business. Laurence Dutton via Getty Images

First published on

K-12 Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • College Board is expanding into career and technical education with courses that allow high school students nationwide to take career-oriented AP-equivalent courses.
  • In the 2024-25 school year, the nonprofit behind Advanced Placement courses and the SAT launched its Career Kickstart program with two inaugural pilot courses for a cybersecurity pathway at two high schools in San Antonio. AP Networking Fundamentals and AP Cybersecurity Fundamentals are year-long courses that align with CTE standards and offer applied, hands-on learning that builds problem-solving skills. 
  • Research shows that CTE courses positively impact students' high school completion, employability skills and college readiness. However, 28 states and territories reported CTE teacher shortages to the U.S. Department of Education in the 2023-24 school year, according to the Association for Career and Technical Education.

Dive Insight:

The Career Kickstart program is reimagining traditional CTE courses by developing these lessons to fit College Board's framework for AP courses.

Similar to AP courses, students take an end-of-course exam. Those who earn a qualifying score on a cybersecurity pilot exam will earn a free voucher for additional test prep and the industry-recognized certification exam.

Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing fields in the U.S., which is why Career Kickstart is starting with this pathway. Between September 2023 and August 2024, there were over 457,000 cybersecurity job openings in the U.S., according to the CyberSeek, a cybersecurity job market data nonprofit.

Students can take Career Kickstart's cybersecurity courses before, after or alongside AP Computer Science A or AP Computer Science Principles. While the courses are designed for schools’ CTE programs, they are not exclusively for CTE track or AP students.

To further assist students with career pathways, College Board also worked with researchers from the Human Resources Research Organization to map SAT Suite scores — which include scores for the SAT, PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and the PSAT 8/9 — to the occupational descriptors of jobs using the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Information Network database, or O*NET. Through this resource, students will receive information about jobs they may be a good fit for based on their SAT scores.

Career Kickstart plans to launch multiple pathways across several career clusters — including informational technology, health science and business — over time, with a focus on pathways that “prepare students for high-demand, high-wage jobs that don’t require a bachelor’s degree.” In the meantime, a second round of cybersecurity pilots will launch for the 2025-26 school year.

Editors' picks

  • A beauty school student practices cutting and styling hair on a dummy.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Kemal Yildirim via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip

    Education Department sued over gainful employment rule

    The American Association of Cosmetology Schools said the rule is based on a “flawed” debt-to-earnings ratio.

    By Laura Spitalniak • Jan. 5, 2024
  • Professor teaching in a college classroom
    Image attribution tooltip
    monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    7 higher education trends to watch in 2024

    Colleges will likely grapple with continued consolidation, the rise of artificial intelligence and more attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated Jan. 8, 2024

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Knack Launches "Moonshot Campus Initiative” to Create Peer Learning Pathways for Community Col…
From Knack Technologies, Inc.
November 19, 2024
Innovative New Christian College Guide Released to Public
From Center for Academic Faithfulness & Flourishing
November 22, 2024
Scholarships360 Announces 2025 Top Colleges in America
From Scholarships360
December 02, 2024
SDN Celebrates 25 Years of Supporting Future Healthcare Leaders
From Health Professional Student Association
December 02, 2024
Editors' picks
  • A beauty school student practices cutting and styling hair on a dummy.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Kemal Yildirim via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip

    Education Department sued over gainful employment rule

    The American Association of Cosmetology Schools said the rule is based on a “flawed” debt-to-earnings ratio.

    By Laura Spitalniak • Jan. 5, 2024
  • Professor teaching in a college classroom
    Image attribution tooltip
    monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    7 higher education trends to watch in 2024

    Colleges will likely grapple with continued consolidation, the rise of artificial intelligence and more attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated Jan. 8, 2024
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2024 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.