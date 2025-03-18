 Skip to main content
Dive Brief

St. Norbert College to cut over 2 dozen faculty positions and 20 programs

The Catholic institution in Wisconsin is still trying to cut $7 million from its fiscal 2026 budget after previously initiating multiple rounds of layoffs.

Published March 18, 2025
Large brick building with turrets on St. Norbert campus with flagpole at center of frame.
Main hall of St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisc. The image by Jhansen23 is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
  • St. Norbert College’s trustee board recently approved discontinuing 20 academic programs, according to a message last week from college President Laurie Joyner.
  • Additionally, the Wisconsin college expects to terminate 21 faculty positions by May. It will eliminate another six faculty positions in 2026. 
  • The cuts come as the private Catholic institution looks to shed $7 million in costs to balance its budget for fiscal 2026. These decisions, though difficult, set us on a path to emerge stronger from this transitional period,” Joyner said Thursday.

Dive Insight:

Not long after Joyner joined St. Norbert in July 2023having previously led St. Xavier University in Chicago she found “a significant miscalculation” in the upcoming budget for the fiscal 2024 year, according to the college. 

After two consecutive years of running deficits, the 2024 budget’s gap was even larger than expected. The college subsequently moved to cut $12 million from the budget — including through multiple rounds of layoffs. But it still faces a $7 million deficit in fiscal 2026 and anticipated further gaps in the years ahead.

The deficits follow shrinking enrollments and rising costs. In 2022, according to the college, it had the highest faculty numbers in a decade but hundreds fewer students. Headcount during those 10 years fell by 405 students, with 1,882 students attending in fall 2022, per federal data.

The shrinking student body is a major source of financial strain on St. Norbert. The college received 50% of its core revenue from tuition and fees in the 2023 fiscal year, according to latest federal data. 

Between fiscal 2021 and 2024, revenue from tuition and fees fell 13.1% to $35.8 million at St. Norbert, according to its financial statements.

The college says it is restructuring from “a position of relative strength as it adjusts its staffing to mirror its student population,” and the cuts are “creating an even stronger foundation as we prepare to weather the headwinds facing higher education.”

The slate of programs approved for discontinuation include both majors and minors running the gamut from studio art and theology to physics and applied mathematics. Students enrolled in majors and minors set for discontinuation will be able to complete them, Joyner said. And some coursework in discontinued programs will continue to be taught. 

St. Norbert joins a growing field of colleges paring back their programs and employee ranks in the face of demographic declines and cost inflation. That includes several of St. Norbert’s Catholic peers, including Saint Louis University, University of Dayton and University of St. Thomas.

