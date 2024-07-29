College education may not be preparing employees for generative AI

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

While the majority of college graduates say their education has readied them for success in the job market, more than half said their programs didn’t prepare them for the use of generative AI, according to a Cengage Group report released July 23.

And employers may be confirming these suspicions, the report noted; nearly 2 in 3 employers said candidates “should have foundational knowledge” of generative AI tools. More than half of employers said they were more likely to interview and hire applicants with AI experience.

However, research showed improvement in colleges and universities focusing on “employable skills,” Cengage Group said; nearly 3 in 5 recent graduates of 2- or 4-year degree programs said that they believed their program equipped them with needed skills for their first job, up from 41% in 2023. Two-thirds also said that their education “has positioned them for success in the current job market.”

“The increased satisfaction among graduates and their improved perception of education’s value are encouraging signs that educators are listening and responding to the needs of both students and employers,” Michael Hansen, CEO of Cengage Group, said in a statement.

A moving tech skill goal post

But the survey also signals that shifts in expectations may be coming yet again for higher education and employee development programs. Nearly 3 in 4 graduates said they needed more training on using newer technologies in their new roles, and more than half said they were second-guessing their career choices.

“The rapid adoption of GenAI in the workplace presents both a challenge and an opportunity,” Hansen said. “The data supports the growing need for institutions to integrate GenAI training and professional skills development. In doing so, institutions will not only enhance their value proposition but also play a critical role in shaping a workforce ready for the challenges of tomorrow.”

While Cengage’s report centers higher education’s approach, employers, too, may need to focus on AI upskilling to maintain talent demands.

Two-thirds of companies surveyed by The Adecco Group said they plan to hire externally; this approach to talent may lead to pay for AI-related roles skyrocketing as well as disruption for current employees, Adecco said. These workers are likely reskillable and capable of being redeployed in high-demand positions, researchers added.

Employers also need to identify which skills their organizations need in the first place to better craft ways to develop current employees, an Info-Tech Research Group survey results from June said.