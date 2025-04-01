 Skip to main content
Trump administration suspends dozens of Princeton University’s research grants

The institution’s top leader said it wasn’t fully clear why the funds were paused but reaffirmed the university’s commitment to combating antisemitism.

Published April 1, 2025
Senior Reporter
Princeton University became the latest target of the Trump administration after multiple agencies paused research contracts with the Ivy League institution. Flickr, atramos

Federal agencies have suspended “several dozen” federal research grants to Princeton University, the Ivy League institution announced Tuesday. The move comes as the Trump administration attacks high-profile colleges over campus antisemitism allegations.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of Defense and NASA, notified the university of the freezes on Monday and Tuesday, Princeton President Chris Eisgruber said in a community message. 

He noted that “the full rationale” for the agencies’ cancellation wasn’t clear yet but stated the university will comply with the law and is “committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, and we will cooperate with the government in combating antisemitism.”

He added that Princeton would at the same time “vigorously defend academic freedom and the due process rights.”

A reporter for The Daily Caller, a conservative outlet, reported late Monday that the Trump administration was pausing $210 million in funding to Princeton amid an ongoing campus antisemitism investigation. 

The Education Department on Tuesday did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of the pause.

Like many college campuses, Princeton saw significant protest activity last spring, including a hunger strike, an encampment lasting three weeks and over a dozen arrests. During that time, the Biden administration opened an investigation into the university after a complaint was filed by a conservative activist, who filed more than 30 similar complaints at U.S. educational institutions.

In March, the U.S. Department of Education under President Donald Trump named Princeton as one of 60 institutions that could face enforcement action over unaddressed antisemitism, though the agency didn’t specify any specific civil rights law violations. 

The suspension of Princeton's research grants is just the most recent of the Trump administration's escalating financial attacks on colleges and the higher education sector. 

On Monday, the administration announced it was reviewing billions of dollars in federal grants and contracts at Harvard University, another well-known institution mentioned on the Education Department’s March list. 

Those moves come less than a month after the Trump administration canceled $400 million in research funding to Columbia University. 

The Ivy League institution ceded to many of the government’s demands — including by adding three dozen security officers and appointing a senior vice provost to review its regional studies program. Late last month, the Trump administration called it “a positive first step in the university maintaining a financial relationship with the United States government.”

Following the weeks of turmoil at the university, Columbia Interim President Katrina Armstrong stepped down late last week after less than eight months.

