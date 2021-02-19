x
site logo
Brief

College endowment spending rose but returns lagged in fiscal 2020: report

"Money" by Ervins Strauhmanis is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Author

By

Published

Feb. 19, 2021

Dive Brief:

  • Colleges and universities spent 4% more from their endowments in the 2020 fiscal year than the one before, according to the latest annual data from the National Association of College and University Business Officers and TIAA.
  • Of the 705 institutions surveyed, 70% increased their spending for the period tracked, averaging around $3.3 million more. Financial aid continued to account for the largest share of spending.
  • However, if returns continue to shrink as they have in recent years, institutions will need to reconsider key investment strategies, the report notes.

Dive Insight:

Collectively, the colleges surveyed held nearly $638 billion in their endowments in fiscal 2020. The median endowment value was $164.6 million, though around 45% of schools reported less than $140 million. That's compared to a median value of $144 million in fiscal 2019.

While the survey captures the impact of the first few months of the pandemic, it also highlights trends that predate the crisis.

For instance, the average one-year return dipped to 1.8% in fiscal 2020 from 5.3% in fiscal 2019. Colleges have struggled in recent years to hit the standard 7.5% target rate. While the steep drop shows the effect of the downturn in early 2020, the market’s strong rebound in the second half of the calendar year means the reported return "likely understates" funds' performance, Doug Chittenden, executive vice president and head of institutional relationships at TIAA, said in a press release.

2020 NACUBO-TIAA Study of Endowments
 

COVID-19's impact shows up elsewhere in the data. Nearly half of schools tracked increased spending from their endowment to support their operating budget. And more than 40% reported cash flow declines. Additionally, new gifts fell by about 16% from fiscal 2019. Recent data from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education found that total giving to colleges stalled in 2020.

The pandemic, along with the racial reckoning that was reinvigorated this summer, also highlighted the potential for the consideration of environmental, social and governance factors that can help predict a company's future performance. 

While only around 20% of respondents to NACUBO's survey believe the use of ESG factors can yield returns exceeding market benchmarks, several advocates and colleges using such strategies told Higher Ed Dive earlier this year that they can pay off.

2020 NACUBO-TIAA Study of Endowments
 

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Finance Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash
    Trendline

    Mental Health and Wellness

    This Trendline examines how colleges are adapting their mental healthcare to pandemic-era constraints.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College Select Anthology Solutions to Ease...
    Press Release from Anthology
    Higher Education Institutions Rely on PaymentWorks to Digitize Critical Supplier Payment Fun...
    Press Release from
    PaymentWorks
    Aviso Retention to Host Equity Solution Webinar on Best Practices for Engaging Underserved S...
    Press Release from
    Aviso Retention
    Michigan Rise Rounds Out SightLine’s Pre-Seed Investment
    Press Release from
    SightLine, Inc
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash
    Trendline

    Mental Health and Wellness

    This Trendline examines how colleges are adapting their mental healthcare to pandemic-era constraints.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020
    • Latest in Finance
  • College endowment spending rose but returns lagged in fiscal 2020: report
    By Hallie Busta • Feb. 19, 2021
  • U of Minnesota System makes tuition free for low-income students
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Feb. 16, 2021
  • How colleges are handling their surprise donations from MacKenzie Scott
    By Natalie Schwartz • Feb. 09, 2021
  • Donations to colleges stayed flat at $50B in fiscal 2020
    By Natalie Schwartz • Feb. 09, 2021
  • Moody's predicts continued demand for graduate programs
    By Hallie Busta • Feb. 08, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.