 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

University of St. Thomas cuts staff amid $10.5M budget shortfall

The Catholic college in Minnesota cited “headwinds affecting all of higher education” as it tries to close a budget gap.

Published April 24, 2024
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
University of St. Thomas, Minnesota

The University of St. Thomas, in Minnesota, plans to lay off staff as it contends with a $10.5 million budget gap. 

The private nonprofit announced last week that it intends to eliminate less than 2% of its staff positions. The layoffs will affect fewer than 30 employees out of 1,500, it said in an emailed statement. 

The cuts affect nearly all of the university’s staff units in some way, a spokesperson told Higher Ed Dive via email. The $10.5 million budget hole represented 3.6% of University of St. Thomas’ total projected fiscal 2025 budget, according to the spokesperson. 

The institution plans to cut 26 staff positions and leave another 30 unfilled, according to a letter from university President Rob Vischer obtained by the St. Paul Pioneer Press. It also plans to continually review its academic offerings to see if any programs should be added or phased out. 

The staff reductions will not affect academic programs or any faculty positions, the university said in its statement.

The institution called the cuts “difficult but necessary” and said they were “due largely to headwinds affecting all of higher education.” The university considered the student experience and things like class sizes in its decision, it said. 

The University of St. Thomas describes itself as the largest private university in Minnesota and one of the largest Catholic colleges in the U.S. From 2017 to 2022, the university’s enrollment declined 8.6% to 9,025, according to federal data.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
AI-Powered Advising Doubles College Student Satisfaction and Yields Administrative ROI by $1M+…
From Advisor.AI
April 24, 2024
Gale Digital Scholar Lab Expands to Help Students Present and Share Digital Humanities Research
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
April 24, 2024
How Classter is Leading the Digital Transformation in Higher Education
From Classter
April 19, 2024
TimelyCare Joins CUPA-HR to Enhance Faculty and Staff Well-Being Initiatives
From TimelyCare
April 10, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Faculty and Staff
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell