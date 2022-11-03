 Skip to main content
site logo
Dive Brief

Two-thirds of colleges plan to grow efforts to reach foreign students and expand their global presence

Published Nov. 3, 2022
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Associate Editor
College students studying together
Cesar Okada/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Two–thirds of colleges intend to increase their level of global engagement over the next five years by ramping up recruitment of international students, developing additional study abroad experiences or other efforts, according to a new report from the American Council on Education
  • Almost half of respondents, 47%, said their colleges had accelerated internationalization efforts from 2016 until the pandemic’s onset. And even the health crisis didn't fully halt their progress — 21% increased their globalization efforts from 2020 to 2021, and 38% of respondents said the pandemic accelerated efforts to increase virtual global learning.
  • Despite colleges prioritizing internationalization, only 28% said they had assessed the impact of their current and past efforts in the last three years.

Dive Insight:

In July 2021, the U.S. State and Education departments released a joint statement renewing their commitment to international education, saying the country cannot afford to be absent from the world stage. The announcement came as the pandemic continued to inhibit foreign travel and as higher education recovered from several years of policies hostile to international enrollment and immigration.

A third of colleges said they still saw an increase in study abroad program participation from 2016 to 2021, despite those challenges, according to the ACE report.

Between March 2021 and February 2022, researchers collected 903 responses from college presidents and senior higher education administrators about their institutions’ degree of global engagement.

When asked why they wanted internationalization, college leaders most commonly expressed the desire to prepare students for a global age, diversify student and employee bodies on campus, and attract applicants.

Colleges most actively focused their international recruitment efforts on Asian countries, with 65% of respondents saying they work to enroll students from China. That percentage dropped from 73% in 2016, though China is still the most popular country from which colleges recruit international students.

The next most commonly cited countries for international recruitment were India at 52%, Vietnam at 46% and South Korea at 42%.

Researchers also found an increased number of assistance programs available to international students.

"We started to hear that institutions were innovating and tweaking preexisting services to serve the needs of that population of international students," said Maria Claudia Soler, senior research analyst at ACE and co-author of the report. "It's showing the resiliency and creativity of a lot of institutions."

In 2021, 75% of respondents offered international students specialized orientations to their colleges or to U.S. higher education, according to the report. That's up from 69% in 2016. Likewise, 66% of colleges offered individualized academic support services to international students, up from 60% in 2016.

Filed Under: Higher Ed

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
University of Washington Students Unlock New Historical Connections on King Tut’s Tomb Using G…
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
November 02, 2022
Blueprint Prep Releases New Resource for Medical Professionals to Proactively Recognize and Ad…
From Blueprint Prep
November 01, 2022
Archasol Releases Upgraded Solar Workstation
From Archasol
October 18, 2022
Rosedale Global High School and Global Top 100 Universities Collaborate to Support Student Tra…
From Rosedale International Education
October 27, 2022
Editors' picks
Latest in Higher Ed
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell