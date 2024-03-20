Just 47% of public schools rate themselves highly on college prep

Less than half (47%) of public schools rated themselves as doing a "very good" or "excellent" job preparing students for college, according to a nationally representative survey released by the National Center for Education Statistics Tuesday.

Schools in high-poverty neighborhoods were less likely than more affluent schools to say they did an "excellent" or "very good" job at college preparation.