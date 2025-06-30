Week in review: National Science Foundation’s cap on overhead research funding struck down

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

A federal judge struck down the National Science Foundation’s attempt to limit reimbursement for colleges’ indirect research costs to 15%, ruling that the policy overstepped the agency's authority and was "arbitrary and capricious."

The four federal agencies that have attempted to cap indirect research funding, including NSF, have now all had their efforts blocked or struck down in court.

The average tuition discount rate for first-time, full-time undergraduates attending private nonprofit colleges in 2024-25, according to preliminary findings from the National Association of College and University Business Officers. Tuition discounting has risen steadily over the past decade, often at significant cost for many colleges.

The House education committee on Thursday advanced two bills addressing two conservative goals for the accreditation system. One would prohibit accreditors from setting diversity, equity and inclusion requirements for colleges, while another would make it easier for new accreditors to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Six public higher education systems in states with conservative leaders intend to create a new accrediting agency . The Commission for Public Higher Education is meant to avoid what Ray Rodrigues, chancellor of the State University System of Florida, described as the pitfalls of the traditional accreditation system. “Too much time and effort is spent checking the compliance box and managing the minutiae of bureaucracy, with very little focus on real, actual academic excellence," he said.

