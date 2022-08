College students who are parents face wide affordability gap, study finds

A student who is a parent and works 10 hours per week at a minimum wage job cannot afford the cost of both college tuition and child care at a public institution in any state, according to a new report from the Education Trust, a nonprofit organization aiming to improve college access and equity.

Student parents need to work more than 50 hours per week to afford tuition and child care with a minimum wage job, on average across the country. The state of Washington, due to relatively low tuition and high minimum wage, offers better access for student parents than other states,

the report said