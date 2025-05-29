1 in 4 employers say they’ll eliminate degree requirements by year’s end

A quarter of employers surveyed said they will remove bachelor’s degree requirements for some roles by the end of 2025, according to a May 20 report from Resume Templates.

In addition, 7 in 10 hiring managers said their company looks at relevant experience over a bachelor’s degree while making hiring decisions.

“Over the last five years, we’ve seen large organizations drop degree requirements in favor of certifications or experience, and now others are following suit,” said Julia Toothacre, chief career strategist for Resume Templates. “For employers, it expands the talent pool and generates positive PR. For candidates, it opens doors for those who can’t afford a degree or choose a different path. These jobs have the potential to lift people out of poverty.”

In the survey of 1,000 hiring managers, 84% of companies that recently removed degree requirements said it has been a successful move. Companies without degree requirements also reported a surge in applications, a more diverse applicant pool and the ability to offer lower salaries.

Among employers that eliminated degree requirements, two-thirds did so for entry-level roles, 54% for mid-level roles and 23% for senior-level roles. About half of hiring managers said “a lot” of their roles still require a bachelor’s degree, while 1% said none do.

Forty-two percent of hiring managers said Generation Z should prioritize gaining job experience over a degree. Hiring managers also said practical skills related to artificial intelligence tools and soft skills, such as strong interpersonal and communication skills, are important.

Many Gen Z job seekers say AI has made their college degrees irrelevant, according to an Indeed report. The ongoing push to eliminate college degree requirements has led half of Gen Z workers to view their degrees as a waste of time and money, the report found.

To expand access to jobs and reduce reliance on degrees, California has announced a plan to launch “career passports” to encourage job access. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the tool will combine academic records and experience from work, military service and training programs for hiring.

Michigan has also announced an initiative to promote college access and skills training for men. The directive will focus on closing gender gaps in education and supporting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Sixty by 30 goal of increasing the percentage of Michiganders with a degree or certificate to 60% by 2030.