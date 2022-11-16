 Skip to main content
Congress passes bill voiding NDAs in cases of sexual assault, harassment; Biden expected to sign

The act would allow those who experienced sexual assault or harassment in the workplace — and who signed NDAs — to talk about their experiences.

Published Nov. 16, 2022
U.S. President Joe Biden hands a pen to former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson in the East Room of the White House, surrounded by people.
U.S. President Joe Biden hands a pen to former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson after signing H.R. 4445, the “Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act,” into law at an event in the East Room of the White House on March 3, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Speak Out Act on Wednesday. The bill, which the Senate passed by unanimous consent Sept. 29, will head to President Joe Biden’s desk. 

The White House released a letter in support of the Speak Out Act on Nov. 14. 

The Speak Out Act would render unenforceable workplace predispute nondisclosure and nondisparagement clauses involving sexual assault and sexual harassment. It follows a similar bill signed into law in February, the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, which invalidated mandatory arbitration agreements in such cases. 

The Senate bill, considered as a House resolution and sponsored by Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Penn., passed the House in a 315-109 vote.

Support for ending forced arbitration and nondisclosure agreements in workplace disputes has been on the rise — in a rare instance of bipartisan support in recent years.

Advocates of ending such workplace policies include former Fox News anchors Gretchen Carlson and Julie Roginsky and their organization Lift Our Voices. They have said they aim to broaden their focus to address using NDAs and mandatory arbitration agreements among other categories protected under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, such as age, disability and race.
 

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

