x
site logo
Brief

Declines in high school graduates may not be as bad as expected: report

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Author

By

Published

Dec. 15, 2020

Dive Brief: 

  • Declines in high school graduates over the next decade may not be as bad as initially projected because of improving graduation rates, according to a new report from the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education. 

  • The number of high school graduates is projected to peak in 2025 before declining modestly through the next decade, the researchers found. The declines are largely due to falling birth rates during the Great Recession. 

  • The projections are based on data from 2019 and earlier, so it's unclear how the pandemic will impact these trends. 

Dive Insight: 

WICHE projects 10% more high school graduates in 2025 than it did in its previous forecast, made four years ago. Rising graduation rates among public high school students of color  defined as graduates not categorized as White  are partly driving this trend, the researchers wrote. 

"Future declines could be further mitigated if the nation continues to improve graduation rates, particularly among underserved students," WICHE President Demarée Michelau said in a press release. However, the coronavirus pandemic could "erode the progress" high schools have made, Michelau added. 

The projections assume that trends over the past five years will continue in the future, but they don't yet account for the pandemic's impact on the K-12 system. 

Some preliminary research indicates there could be higher numbers of graduates in 2020, likely because of worsening job opportunities. Yet another report suggests the share of high school graduates who matriculated into college fell sharply this fall from last year, and other research suggests that pandemic-related cuts to education could hamper student achievement

States will see different trends play out over the coming years. Illinois and West Virginia are expected to see the largest declines of high school graduates between 2019 and 2037, each dropping 24%. North Dakota, meanwhile, is expected to see a 34% increase. 

Regions will also be impacted differently. All nine Northeastern states will see declines, ranging from 6% to 18%. Projections in Southern and Western states are more variable, with around two-thirds expecting declines through 2037. 

To address these challenges, colleges will need to improve retention and graduation rates. However, completion rate gains have slowed recently, according to a report this month from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. 

Colleges should also focus on serving nontraditional students, the report suggests. This summer, the University of Massachusetts partnered with Brandman University to grow its online footprint in the state and elsewhere to reach more adult students. And California built an online community college to reach the state's adult learners.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Enrollment Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    ijeab/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Hybrid Learning

    Some colleges are using a mix of in-person and remote instruction to continue classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    EducationDynamics Announces Publication of Report on Adult Minority and First-Generation Col...
    Press Release from
    EducationDynamics
    Zovio Announces Historic Higher Education Transaction
    Press Release from
    Zovio
    Shandong University Joins the Ranks of Prestigious Universities in China to Acquire Gale Sch...
    Press Release from
    Gale, a Cengage company
    Tata Consultancy Services and Discovery Education Invite Educators to No Cost Professional L...
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020
    • Latest in Enrollment
  • Declines in high school graduates may not be as bad as expected: report
    By Natalie Schwartz • Dec. 15, 2020
  • CEO group stresses skills over degrees in hiring
    By Natalie Schwartz • Dec. 11, 2020
  • Budget cuts aren't sparing flagship universities. But they have an edge.
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Dec. 11, 2020
  • Far fewer recent high school graduates enrolled in college this fall: report
    By Hallie Busta • Updated: Dec. 10, 2020
  • How colleges are reenrolling stopped-out students during the pandemic
    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 23, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.