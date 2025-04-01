Democratic senators call for probe of Trump Education Department cuts

Listen to the article 4 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Democrat efforts to challenge President Donald Trump's dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education mounted Thursday, as 11 senators asked the agency's acting inspector general, René Rocque, to investigate the push.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were among those requesting an evaluation of whether the administration is undermining the Education Department's ability to provide students with equal access to education and to help state and local governments' education systems

"Decimating the Department of Education's abilities to administer financial aid, investigate civil rights violations, conduct research on educational outcomes, and oversee the use of federal education grants threatens to have disastrous consequences for American students, teachers and families," they wrote in a March 27 letter to Rocque.

"The Trump Administration’s further attempts to close the Department entirely and transfer its responsibilities over to other agencies will likely interrupt and degrade education programs and services, causing additional pain for the 62 million students across the country that the Department serves."

The administration's gutting of the Education Department not only impacted nearly half of the department's workforce, but also left civil rights investigation and enforcement offices at half their previous capacity, cut the Federal Student Aid office by over 450 employees, and slashed 90% of the Institute of Education Sciences staff.

These decisions would likely impede key functions of the department, including ensuring all students' civil rights are protected, administering federal loans and overseeing lenders and FAFSA, and tracking students' educational outcomes and the condition of education in the nation, the Democratic senators told Rocque.

Rocque, who joined the Education Department's Office of Inspector General as deputy inspector general in December 2023, became acting director in January.

As with many other issues dividing lawmakers today, Democrats and Republicans have been starkly divided over the Trump administration's efforts to eliminate the department altogether. This makes attaining a Senate supermajority of 60 votes — which is required to officially shut the department — unlikely.

House Democrats introduced a resolution on March 21 calling for transparency and information from the administration, including unredacted copies of all federal documents referring to the department's closure and information on workforce reduction decisions.

About a week after the massive reduction in force on March 11, Democrat lawmakers from both the House and Senate wrote the department demanding information on the layoffs, saying that halving its workforce could impact the agency's ability to perform vital functions required by law.

Meanwhile, Republicans in some states have taken the opportunity to ask the administration for more leeway in their education spending.

On March 25, for example, Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters sent a letter to the Education Department requesting a waiver to receive a block grant for all funds allocated to his state under the Every Student Succeeds Act. Such a consolidated block grant would "significantly enhance local flexibility" so "schools will be able to address their unique needs and priorities," Walters wrote.

The block grant would be used to "expand educational choices," including attendance at private schools, and would loosen federal oversight of education spending requirements.