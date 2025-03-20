Trump signs order closing Education Department to ‘maximum extent appropriate’

Listen to the article 9 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon ordered U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education," marking the boldest push from the president to shut down the agency since its establishment under the Carter administration over four decades ago.

Trump also said prior to the signing that he intends to disperse the department's core functions — such as Pell Grants, Title I funding, and providing funding and resources for students with disabilities — to other parts of the government.

"They're going to be preserved in full and redistributed to various other agencies and departments that will take very good care of them," he said. "My administration will take all lawful steps to shut down the department. We're going to shut it down and shut it down as quickly as possible."

"It's doing us no good," he added.

The directive was originally expected to be released earlier this month. It comes less than two weeks after the Trump administration, under Education Secretary Linda McMahon's leadership, abruptly cut the department’s workforce by half, shuttered over half of its civil rights enforcement offices, and fired all but a handful of National Center for Education Statistics employees.

The layoffs preceding the Thursday order impacted nearly 1,300 workers in addition to the nearly 600 employees who accepted “buyouts.”

Trump has repeatedly and forcefully threatened to shut down the department since his first term in the White House, citing what he has called the agency's "bloated budget" and a need to return education control to the states. His push to dismantle the department is in line with the 2024 Republican agenda, which included closing the department to "let the States run our educational system as it should be run."

In a Thursday speech, just prior to signing the order, Trump also cited low student test scores as reason to close the department.

"After 45 years, the United States spends more money in education by far than any other country, and spends, likewise, by far, more money per pupil than any country," he said. "But yet we rank near the bottom of the list in terms of success. That's where we are — like it or not — and we've been there for a long time."

Abolishing the 45-year-old agency altogether, however, requires a Senate supermajority of 60 votes. A similar proposal from conservatives in the House failed in 2023 when 60 House Republicans joined Democrats to defeat the measure.

Given the current closely divided Congress, many have considered it a longshot that lawmakers would approve the department's demise.

However, in his Thursday speech, Trump said he hopes Democrats would be onboard if the legislation to officially close the department eventually comes before Congressional lawmakers.

What will be impacted?

Although the administration technically needs Congressional action to close the department, the Thursday order tells McMahon to push its closures "to the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law."

The agency is responsible for a slew of programs key to school and college operations, including conducting federal civil rights investigations, overseeing federal student financial aid, and enforcing regulations on Title IX and other education laws. It is in charge of large programs that schools depend on, like Title I, which sends aid to low-income school districts, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act that supports special education services.

Following the layoffs earlier this month, the department claimed its key functions, including overseeing COVID-19 pandemic relief, wouldn’t be impacted.

“Closing the Department does not mean cutting off funds from those who depend on them — we will continue to support K-12 students, students with special needs, college student borrowers, and others who rely on essential programs," said McMahon in a statement praising the executive order on Thursday.

However, former employees and education policy experts have warned that a department functioning on only half its former manpower could lead to a decline in oversight, guidance and student protections while creating systemic "chaos."

"Eliminating it would roll back decades of progress, leaving countless children behind in an education system that has historically failed the most marginalized," said Keri Rodrigues, president of National Parents Union, in a Thursday statement responding to the order. "Without federal oversight, states will have free rein to lower standards, siphon funds from public schools, and dismantle hard-won civil rights protections."

Educators have also warned that gutting the department would eventually lead to an increase in class sizes and reduce special education services for students with disabilities.

McMahon disagreed.

"Teachers will be unshackled from burdensome regulations and paperwork, empowering them to get back to teaching basic subjects," she said in the statement. "Taxpayers will no longer be burdened with tens of billions of dollars of waste on progressive social experiments and obsolete programs," she added.

Order follows McMahon’s ‘final mission’

During her Feb. 13 Senate confirmation hearing, McMahon did not commit to closing the Education Department and acknowledged that closure of the entire Education Department would need congressional approval. The White House echoed those sentiments on Thursday, just prior to the order's signing.

McMahon also said programs established by federal statute, such as Title I for low-income schools and services to students with disabilities under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, would need to continue with or without an Education Department. But some federal education statutes are specific about certain offices' responsibilities within the Education Department.

The Office of Special Education Programs, for example, is to be within the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services in the Education Department, according to the IDEA.

Still, on McMahon's first day on the job last month, she publicly said she was planning for the "historic overhaul" of the department as its "final mission."

"This review of our programs is long overdue," she wrote in a letter posted by the department that same night, supporting what she called "elimination of bureaucratic bloat here at the Department of Education — a momentous final mission — quickly and responsibly." McMahon and Trump have touted giving education decision-making power back to the states and parents.

However, "This is not about cutting bureaucracy — it’s about gutting the protections that safeguard our children’s education," Rodrigues said in her statement.

Democratic lawmakers have also resisted the department's recent cuts and have already pushed back against the order that followed it today.

"President Trump’s executive order to dismantle the Department of Education (ED) and ‘return education to the states’ will be challenged in the Courts," said Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., ranking member on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, along with two other Democratic lawmakers, also demanded answers from the agency in a 10-page letter sent Monday, asking McMahon and Institute of Education Sciences Acting Director Matthew Soldner how the agency intends to fulfill its statutory obligations with a reduced staff.

Others are celebrating the historic order.

"With the federal government stepping back, the potential for new, transformative education models has never been greater," said Jeanne Allen, founder and CEO of the Center for Education Reform, in a statement on Wednesday night in anticipation of today's order. "As every great innovator knows - whether in education, business, or technology - government interference stifles progress and disruptive innovations accelerate it."

Many Republican lawmakers are also on board with gutting the agency.

“The key to improving education is empowering parents and students and reducing the role of Washington bureaucrats," said House Committee on Education and the Workforce Chair Tim Walberg, R-Mi., in a Thursday statement. Walberg cited the Biden administration's decisions during the pandemic, slowed student performance in the wake of the crisis, and its LGTBQ+ inclusive policies as some reasons to cut the department.

“Bottom line, the Department of Education has failed to deliver results for America’s students and today’s actions by the Trump administration will help ensure our nation’s youth are put first.”