x
site logo
Brief

Dozens of higher ed groups call on lawmakers to allow coronavirus prevention measures

Published Aug. 2, 2021
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Reporter
Mark Makela via Getty Images

Dive Brief: 

  • The American College Health Association and nearly three dozen other higher education organizations called out legislators for passing bills that restrict colleges' ability to use effective coronavirus mitigation measures such as mask-wearing and surveillance testing. 

  • They issued a statement Monday urging state lawmakers to allow colleges to use every public health tool available to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

  • "These restrictions undermine the ability of all organizations, including colleges and universities, to operate safely and fully at a time of tremendous unpredictability," the statement reads.

Dive Insight: 

The groups called out lawmakers for a recent string of legislation that restricts colleges and other organizations from using proven coronavirus mitigation measures. It comes as the pandemic is once again worsening in the U.S. due to the highly contagious delta variant, which now makes up the bulk of new infections.

More than 630 campuses are requiring at least some students and employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus for the fall term, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education, although that count includes institutions whose requirement won't kick in until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives a vaccine full approval. Several large institutions have issued new vaccine mandates over the past week, including the University of Michigan and the California State University system.

The higher ed organizations, in their call to lawmakers, stressed the danger posed by the delta variant, which is as transmissible as the chickenpox, according to leaked documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One way to stop the spread of the delta variant is through vaccines, which reduce chances of infection threefold, according to the CDC documents. 

But conservative lawmakers in several states are blocking colleges from issuing vaccine mandates.

States including Florida have banned colleges and other entities from requiring proof of vaccination. And Arkansas banned coronavirus vaccines from being a "condition of education."

Louisiana's attorney general likewise threatened legal action over a college's planned vaccine mandate, saying it violates students' rights, The Advocate reported. However, at least four private colleges in the state are planning to require the shots, according to a local media report.

One recent court ruling could give colleges some legal cover. A federal judge upheld Indiana University's vaccine mandate in July, and an appeals court recently refused to block the requirement.

And at least one state is going further, banning mask mandates as well. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed an executive order last week banning government entities from requiring either the COVID-19 vaccine or masks.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Omar Marques via Getty Images

    Number of colleges still accepting applications drops from pandemic high

    A NACAC database published annually provides a limited look into which schools still have open seats for the coming academic year.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: July 12, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Weekend Images Inc./E+ via Getty Images

    Inside Iowa Wesleyan University's plan to find better financial footing

    The liberal arts school, which was on the brink of closure three years ago, is hoping better retention and a wider recruiting funnel will improve its prospects.

    By Natalie Schwartz • July 13, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    With Mental Health Conditions on the Rise Among College Students, GradGuard Tuition Insuranc...
    Press Release from
    GradGuard
    Gale Partners With ASECS to Provide its North American Members Access to Eighteenth-Century ...
    Press Release from
    Gale, a Cengage company

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Omar Marques via Getty Images

    Number of colleges still accepting applications drops from pandemic high

    A NACAC database published annually provides a limited look into which schools still have open seats for the coming academic year.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: July 12, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Weekend Images Inc./E+ via Getty Images

    Inside Iowa Wesleyan University's plan to find better financial footing

    The liberal arts school, which was on the brink of closure three years ago, is hoping better retention and a wider recruiting funnel will improve its prospects.

    By Natalie Schwartz • July 13, 2021
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • Ed Dept accuses college operator of selling enrollments when shutting down
    By Natalie Schwartz • Aug. 02, 2021
  • Dozens of higher ed groups call on lawmakers to allow coronavirus prevention measures
    By Natalie Schwartz • Aug. 02, 2021
  • California governor signs bill to expand student aid, create new transfer pathways
    By Natalie Schwartz • July 28, 2021
  • Ed and State departments recommit to international education
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • July 27, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.