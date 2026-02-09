Week in review: Duke lacks justification for cuts, audit says

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Most clicked story:

An audit of Duke University’s finances concluded that the North Carolina institution lacked justification for recent cuts and has ample financial resources. The audit was conducted by Howard Bunsis, an accounting professor at Eastern Michigan, for Duke’s American Association of University Professors chapter.

Number of the week: $79 billion

That’s the amount of discretionary funding the U.S. Department of Education will receive in fiscal 2026 under the budget bill signed into law last week by President Donald Trump. Congressional lawmakers rejected the steep cuts the Trump administration had proposed to the agency and preserved key student financial aid programs.

Colleges tighten their belts:

Senior officials at the University of Pennsylvania directed the Ivy League institution’s schools and centers to reduce “certain expenditures” by 4%. They pointed to federal policy changes as necessitating the cuts, including higher endowment taxes and student loan restrictions that will take effect this year.

Southern Oregon University officials said the public institution’s current trajectory could leave it without enough cash to meet its financial obligations by spring 2027. The university’s cash flows highlight an “urgent operational reality” that they said was caused by high monthly labor expenses and irregular revenue intake from tuition payments and state appropriations.

Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber said leaders plan to tighten the Ivy League institution’s budget in response to lower investment returns in its endowment. Leaders are now budgeting for 8% endowment returns, down from 10.2%.

