 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo

EEOC moves to axe EEO-1 reporting

The agency wants to scrap a variety of employer reporting requirements, according to a plan sent to the White House on Thursday.

Published May 15, 2026
Caroline Colvin's headshot
Reporter
A printed copy of the EEOC's EEO-1 reporting form and a pen on top of a wooden table
A copy of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's EEO-1 filing form sits on a reporter's desk on Oct. 24, 2024, in Baltimore, Md.

Photo Illustration: Shaun Lucas/Industry Dive; Ryan Golden/HR Dive

First published on

HR Dive

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission plans to end employee demographic data reporting, according to a proposal sent to the White House on Thursday.

The agency wants to get rid of EEO-1, EEO-2, EEO-3, EEO-4 and EEO-5 reporting requirements. EEOC also wants to axe reporting requirements related to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

EEO-1 reporting has been a cornerstone of HR duties, required by firms with 100 or more employees and federal contractors with 50 or more employees that meet certain requirements. EEOC and analysts have used it to assess demographic data nationally, and — while the process is sometimes viewed as burdensome — employers have reportedly used the collected data for self-assessments regarding nondiscrimination and diversity.

President Donald Trump’s second administration has consistently targeted diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the workplace, starting with Inauguration Week executive orders relating to DEI, and this latest move may well be an extension of those efforts. 

During Trump’s previous administration, the White House attempted to block the now-defunct EEO-1 pay data reporting requirements — a move business groups celebrated at the time. 

Stakeholders have long expected that the second Trump administration would put the broader EEO-1 on the chopping block, given that such a move was proposed in the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025.

Following White House approval, proposed rules are generally published in the Federal Register and opened up for public comment before a final rule is published.

HR Dive reached out to EEOC, but did not hear back by publication time.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
STUDENTS ARE QUESTIONING THE VALUE OF COLLEGE, NORTHERN VIRGINIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE AND RP3 ARE…
From RP3 Agency
May 13, 2026
RP3 Agency logo
Web Scribble Launches Career Center Technology for Colleges and Universities
From Web Scribble Solutions, Inc
May 13, 2026
Web Scribble Solutions, Inc logo
Penn State Powers Tuition Management Processes for 100,000+ Students with Flywire
From Flywire
May 01, 2026
Transform Student Engagement From First Interest to Lifelong Growth With Pathways by Advisor.A…
From Advisor.AI
April 30, 2026
Advisor.AI logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell