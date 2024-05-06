 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Ed tech venture funding hit lowest point in a decade in Q1 2024

Ed tech venture funding in 2023 reached just $2.97 billion, down 86% from 2021’s all-time high of $20.8 billion, according to a HolonIQ analysis.

Published May 6, 2024
Roger Riddell's headshot
Senior Editor
A pile of $100 bills
A HolonIQ analysis suggests there will be less startup funding to go around for the “next wave of ‘over-promise’ and ‘hard-to-deliver’ projects” in ed tech than there was five to 10 years ago. hynci via Getty Images

First published on

K-12 Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Global ed tech venture funding reached a low not seen since 2014, topping out at just $580 million during Q1 2024, according to an analysis from global market data platform HolonIQ.

The past decade has seen $80 billion in venture capital flow into the space, with the global market spiking to a whopping $16 billion in 2020 and $20.8 billion in 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, ed tech venture funding in 2023 reached just $2.97 billion, down 86% from 2021’s all-time high.

The boom in demand during that period happened as school districts and colleges scrambled for digital platforms and solutions for remote learning. At the same time, the space is being impacted by the artificial intelligence hype cycle — or the level of comfort and risk associated with adoption during a technology’s life cycle stages, from initial development to commercial availability to its eventual decline.

Both of these factors are making it difficult to interpret long-term trends, the analysis said. As a result, it’s expected that there will be less startup funding to go around for the “next wave of ‘over-promise’ and ‘hard-to-deliver’ projects” than there was five to 10 years ago.

Another analysis earlier this year from venture capital firm Reach Capital predicted that ed tech “may not be far away” from seeing an investment influx similar to previous years amid the growing embrace of AI, as that space raised nearly $50 billion in funding in 2023 across all industries.

In the U.S. specifically, the HolonIQ analysis found Q1 2024 ed tech venture funding capped off at around $300 million, leaving significant ground to cover between the $1 billion total for 2014 and the peak of $8.3 billion in 2021.

Last year, a HolonIQ analysis predicted global venture funding in ed tech would return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 after falling 49% to $10.6 billion in 2022 from a record $20.8 billion in 2021.

Filed Under: Ed Tech, Finance

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Gale Digital Scholar Lab Expands to Help Students Present and Share Digital Humanities Research
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
April 24, 2024
The University of Arizona Global Campus announces call for proposals for the 10th annual Teach…
From The University of Arizona Global Campus
April 17, 2024
University of Chicago Alumni Demand Endowment Divest from Fossil Fuels
From UChicago for Climate Action
April 22, 2024
University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Fills Healthcare Industry Shortages with New I…
From University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences
April 16, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Ed Tech
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell