Education Department announces $5M in completion grants for HBCUs, other minority-serving institutions

The U.S. Department of Education will distribute $5 million in grants to colleges that enroll students from underserved communities to help improve their retention and completion rates.

Eligible colleges, which include historically Black and minority-serving institutions, “are specifically invited” to use the money to support students close to graduating and to reengage those who may have dropped out temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic,

