Education Department settles with 5 law schools that it said improperly distributed financial aid

The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday it struck settlement agreements with five law schools that the agency said improperly disbursed federal financial aid to students in unaccredited programs.

Albany Law School, in New York, Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School, Brooklyn Law School, New England Law Boston, and New York Law School improperly distributed almost $2.9 million in Title IV money between July 2017 and June 2022, the Education Department said.

