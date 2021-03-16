x
site logo
Brief

Federal dollars stabilized state support for higher ed this year

"Numbers And Finance" by Ken Teegardin is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Author

By

Published

March 16, 2021

Dive Brief:

  • Federal funding increases are helping keep state support for higher education steady in fiscal 2021, according to the annual Grapevine report from Illinois State University's Center for the Study of Education Policy. 

  • States are giving 0.3% more to higher education than they did last year, the report found. Without federal aid, however, state support to colleges would decline 1.3% from a year ago. 

  • The drops in funding aren't as large as some predicted, the report noted, though at least two states saw double-digit declines in state support. 

Dive Insight: 

The coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on states' budgets, but nearly $2 billion in federal funds, up from about $300 million the year before, is helping buoy their support for higher ed, the report found. Still, 21 states reported that their higher education funding declined in fiscal 2021 — the largest number to do so in at least six years. 

Some states saw particularly deep cuts. To make up for a $1.2 billion shortfall, Nevada slashed millions from its higher ed budget, resulting in state support falling by 17.8% in fiscal 2021. 

Alaska saw the second-largest drop, with a 10.5% decline, though its budget woes predated the pandemic. The state's university system is weathering a massive reduction in support — $70 million spread over three years — that began in 2019. 

Optional Caption
Natalie Schwartz/Higher Ed Dive, data from Grapevine
 

Over the past five years, state support for higher ed increased 15.8% nationwide, though these figures do not account for inflation. Sixteen states saw increases of at least 20% over the period, while five states had declines ranging from 2.2% to 22%. 

Falling state funding isn't public colleges' only hurdle. The pandemic also cut into auxiliary revenue sources, such as housing and dining, and contributed to heavy year-over-year enrollment losses at community colleges. Enrollment at public and private nonprofit four-year colleges was flat. 

Congress allocated roughly $77 billion in direct aid for colleges to help offset their pandemic-related losses and give emergency grants to students, but this amount falls short of the $120 billion that higher ed groups requested. 

Colleges in states whose industries have been decimated by the pandemic will likely need much more funding to recover, Politico reported. Hawaii, where the tourism industry has come to a standstill, may cut its university system's general fund budget by 15%. Louisiana and Rhode Island are also exploring heavy reductions.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Finance Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

    There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines

    Anemic state support and intense competition have also contributed to the Pennsylvania system's financial plight.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash
    Trendline

    Mental Health and Wellness

    This Trendline examines how colleges are adapting their mental healthcare to pandemic-era constraints.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Marie Cini Named Acting CEO of ED2WORK, Outgoing CEO to Take on New Thought Leader Role
    Press Release from
    ED2WORK
    Learn to Win Partners with Clarion Events Fire & Rescue Group to Train First Responders on D...
    Press Release from Learn to WIn
    Hawkes Learning Announces Free Virtual Education Summit
    Press Release from
    Hawkes Learning
    Lehigh University Elevates its Campus Experience by Installing Smart Lockers
    Press Release from
    Parcel Pending
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    James, Laura. Retrieved from Pexels.

    What colleges should know about the coronavirus variants

    Infectious disease and public health experts discuss whether institutions should step up safety measures in response to the new strains.

    By Natalie Schwartz • March 01, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

    There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines

    Anemic state support and intense competition have also contributed to the Pennsylvania system's financial plight.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021
    • Latest in Finance
  • Federal dollars stabilized state support for higher ed this year
    By Natalie Schwartz • March 16, 2021
  • The new relief bill has $350B for local and state governments. Will colleges benefit?
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 11, 2021
  • Pandemic compounds swelling campus maintenance backlogs, report says
    By Natalie Schwartz • March 03, 2021
  • There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021
  • Colleges renew focus on appeals for more financial aid
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: March 3, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.