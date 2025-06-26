 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Key higher ed provisions in reconciliation bill violate Senate rules, official finds

Expanding Pell Grants to short-term programs and consolidating student loan programs were among the proposals flagged by the chamber’s parliamentarian.

Published June 26, 2025
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
an exterior view of the US Capitol building
The U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2025. The Senate parliamentarian recently flagged several higher education provisions in a major spending bill as violating the Byrd rule related to reconciliation. Joe Raedle via Getty Images

Several higher education-related provisions of what Republicans have dubbed the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” violate the rules of the reconciliation process and should be subject to a 60-vote majority to pass, the chamber’s parliamentarian found Thursday. 

Democrats on the budget committee shared the findings in a news release the same day. Although Republicans could bypass the findings, the parliamentarian’s conclusions could deal a blow to those provisions given the political cost of violating Senate rules. 

The reconciliation process allows the Senate to bypass the filibuster, which takes 60 votes to overcome, for budget-related bills tied to federal spending and revenue. Per what’s known as the “Byrd Rule,” which goes back to the 1980s, reconciliation bills aren’t supposed to increase the federal deficit beyond the budget window, and must change spending or revenue. 

The higher ed provisions in the bill found to violate Senate rules include:

  • An expansion of the Pell Grant program that would allow the federal aid to be used for short-term programs — between eight and 15 weeksincluding those run by unaccredited operators. 
  • An overhaul of the student loan repayment plans that would sweep away many existing options, leaving only a standard plan with fixed payments and an income-based repayment plan. 
  • Ending federal aid eligibility for some non-citizen students. 

A handful of provisions are still under review by the Senate parliamentarian to determine if they would violate the reconciliation process:

  • A repeal of the Biden administration’s version of the borrower defense to repayment and closed school discharge regulations, which have been blocked by an appellate court and are being reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court. The rules provide debt relief to students misled by colleges or whose institutions closed before they could finish.
  • A restriction on the U.S. education secretary from issuing “economically significant” regulations, defined as a rule that would affect at least $100 million annually or have an adverse impact on the economy. 

Several other pieces of the bill unrelated to education have been flagged as well

The Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, acts as a nonpartisan, nonmember adviser to the legislative body. Parliamentarians’ determinations, including on whether reconciliation bills adhere to the Byrd rule, are generally given strong weight but are not binding. 

“The Byrd Rule must be enforced, and Republicans shouldn’t get away with circumventing the rules of reconciliation,” Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat and ranking member of the Senate budget committee, said in a statement Thursday.

President Donald Trump has called for passage of a reconciliation bill by July 4. However, the Senate’s reconciliation proposals differ on many key areas from the House’s bill, including on their respective higher education agendas. That adds difficulty to Republicans’ efforts to pass a package in both chambers, with the party controlling each by only thin majorities. 

For example, while both versions would eliminate GRAD Plus loans and revamp the student loan repayment system, the Senate version includes a much smaller increase to the endowment tax and ditches a complicated risk-sharing proposal included in the House version that would put colleges on the hook for unpaid student loans. 

Many higher education groups and advocates have raised alarms about both versions, saying they would restrict college access and harm many institutions as well as lower-income students.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
StarRez Wins EdTech Breakthrough’s 2025 “Student Safety Innovation Award”
From StarRez
June 10, 2025
CAFF College Guide Receives Prestigious Innovation Prize
From Center for Academic Faithfulness & Flourishing
June 06, 2025
Center for Academic Faithfulness & Flourishing logo
Joyce University Expands Nursing Education to Residents in South Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas
From Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences
June 16, 2025
Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences logo
Small Colleges Modernize Student Systems with Thesis Elements Student Life Module
From Thesis Elements
June 12, 2025
Thesis Elements logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.