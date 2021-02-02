x
site logo
Brief

For-profit merger highlights sector's growing interest in healthcare

Getty Images

Author

By

Published

Feb. 2, 2021

Dive Brief: 

  • Post University, a for-profit college in Connecticut, plans to acquire the for-profit American Sentinel University, the Colorado-based online nursing school announced Monday

  • American Sentinel will become Post's college of nursing and health sciences. The two institutions did not disclose the financial terms of their agreement. 

  • The deal, which is pending regulatory approval, highlights for-profit colleges' growing interest in healthcare programs. 

Dive Insight: 

Although Post is absorbing American Sentinel, the latter will continue to offer the same programs, as well as retain its faculty members and accreditation, according to the announcement. 

Post, which enrolled around 10,000 students in 2019, will benefit from adding fully online nursing and health care programs, the release noted. In return, American Sentinel, which had about 2,700 students in 2019, will gain access to "enhanced support, expertise and resources," the release said. 

The for-profit sector appears on the rise after years of tumbling enrollment. Enrollment climbed 5.3% year over year at four-year, for-profit colleges in the fall, even though all other institution types saw declines or remained flat, data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows. 

Early in the pandemic, for-profit colleges targeted advertising to laid-off workers and grew their recruiting teams, The Associated Press reported in April. Many of them specifically promoted their healthcare programs

For-profit college operators have been looking to expand their healthcare offerings. Adtalem Global Education announced in September that it plans to buy Walden University from Laureate Education for $1.5 billion in cash. More than three-quarters of Walden's students are in health sciences programs, a spokesperson said this fall, and healthcare-focused programs account for around three-quarters of its revenue, according to a recent SEC filing

Although activist investors are urging Adtalem to back out of the deal, the company recently issued a statement reaffirming that the acquisition could help the company meet the growing demand for healthcare workers. 

Strategic Education, the parent company of two for-profit colleges, also bid on Walden, according to an open letter from the investors. The company expanded its healthcare offerings during the pandemic, launching a competency-based version of a nursing program at one of its universities in September.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Online Learning Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Enrollment and Retention

    A look at the pandemic's impact on enrollment and how colleges can ensure students stay on course.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Michigan Rise Rounds Out SightLine’s Pre-Seed Investment
    Press Release from
    SightLine, Inc
    Ardeo Education Solutions Helps Improve Student Access to Higher Education
    Press Release from
    Ardeo Education Solutions
    Indian River State College Selects Rah Rah for Next Gen, Mobile-First Campus Community Engag...
    Press Release from Rah Rah
    Wharton School Launches 12-month Advanced Business Analytics Program
    Press Release from Emeritus
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Enrollment and Retention

    A look at the pandemic's impact on enrollment and how colleges can ensure students stay on course.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020
    • Latest in Online Learning
  • For-profit merger highlights sector's growing interest in healthcare
    By Natalie Schwartz • Feb. 02, 2021
    • Deep Dive
  • More colleges are partnering with boot camps to tap demand for short-term programs
    By Natalie Schwartz • Feb. 01, 2021
  • Activist investors urge Adtalem to pull plug on Walden U purchase
    By Natalie Schwartz • Jan. 21, 2021
  • Another study links college campus reopenings and local coronavirus outbreaks
    By Natalie Schwartz • Jan. 13, 2021
  • Our biggest stories of 2020
    By Hallie Busta • Dec. 22, 2020
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.