 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Class of 2025 grads are experiencing disconnect between job expectations and reality, study finds

Soon-to-be graduates believe they’ll secure a job sooner than recent graduates have experienced, ZipRecruiter said.

Published May 8, 2025
By Carolyn Crist
Cal State Los Angeles graduates sit at their commencement ceremony on July 27, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. Some recent graduates have found that the job search is taking longer than they expected, per a ZipRecruiter report. Mario Tama via Getty Images

First published on

HR Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Class of 2025 graduates’ expectations seem to be clashing with reality during their job search, especially when it comes to pay, job preferences and beliefs about the job market, according to an April report from ZipRecruiter. 

For instance, some graduates have found that the job search is taking longer than they expected. About 82% of those about to graduate expect to start work within three months of graduation, but only 77% of recent graduates accomplished that, and 5% said they’re still searching for a job.

“Navigating the transition from campus to career can be a challenge for new grads, especially given the unpredictable market this class is stepping into,” Ian Siegel, co-founder and CEO of ZipRecruiter, said in a statement.

In a survey, additional disconnects surfaced. About 42% of recent graduates reported they didn’t secure the pay they wanted. Although soon-to-be graduates said they expected to make six figures — $101,500 on average — the average starting salary for recent graduates was $68,400.

Those about to graduate also said they want flexibility, but recent graduates said that’s harder to achieve than they hoped. About 90% of recent graduates said schedule flexibility is important to them, yet only 29% said they had flexible jobs.

Amid shifting job market conditions, college graduates feel both confident yet cautious about their job prospects and the economy, according to a Monster report. Employers that offer flexibility, purpose and growth opportunities will attract and retain the next generation of top talent, a CareerBuilder + Monster executive said.

Compensation conversations could remain a challenge in 2025, especially as pay transparency feels contentious, according to a report from Payscale. To combat this, employers can listen to employees and lead with fairness through pay transparency, a Payscale executive said. 

Despite the challenges, job seekers entered 2025 with optimism, according to an Indeed report. Job seekers’ interest will likely remain steady but face more competition since job availability has remained stagnant in recent months, an Indeed economist said.

Filed Under: Students

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Prescott College Selects Thesis Elements to Modernize Student Information System and Streamlin…
From Thesis Elements
May 07, 2025
Joyce University Expands Nursing Education to Students in Michigan and Kentucky
From Joyce University
May 05, 2025
Cygnus Marketing Communications Earns SOC2 Type 2 Certification, Affirming Commitment to Data …
From Cygnus Marketing Communications, Inc.
May 01, 2025
Academic & Career Advisors Now Have a Solution That Delivers Tangible Results, at Up to 80% Lo…
From Advisor.AI
April 21, 2025
Editors' picks
Latest in Students
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.