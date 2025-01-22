Hampshire College president to depart after yearslong turnaround push

Hampshire College President Ed Wingenbach is set to leave the private nonprofit after his term is up in June, according to a news release Monday.

Wingenbach is departing to become the president of the American College of Greece.