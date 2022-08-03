 Skip to main content
Here are publicly traded higher education companies’ 2022 earnings

We’re keeping tabs on how companies are performing to get a glimpse into where higher education has been and where it’s headed.

Published August 3, 2022 • By
People pose with the Wall Street Bull in the financial district in Manhattan on June 14, 2022 in New York City.
People walk by the Wall Street Bull, located near the New York Stock Exchange. Several higher education companies are publicly traded, offering a look at their performance. Spencer Platt via Getty Images

Several major higher education companies are publicly traded, which means they're required to provide regular disclosures about their strategies and performance. When they do so, they also offer a glimpse at where the higher education sector is headed. 

Below, we’re tracking some of the most prominent public companies in the sector, from those that help colleges launch and run online programs to those that own for-profit institutions. 

Information is collected from the companies’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and their quarterly calls with analysts. We will update this page when companies post new earnings documents throughout their 2022 fiscal years. 

Have feedback or want to suggest a public company we should be tracking? Contact us here.

 

Aug. 3, 2022
Udemy
Second quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue increased to $153.1 million, up 21% from the year before. 
  • Cost of revenue and operating expenses rose to $181.6 million, up 32.5% from the year before. 
  • Net loss increased to $29.4 million, about three times the loss the year before​​​​​​​

What you need to know: 

The MOOC platform now counts about 54 million learners and 12,000 customers of Udemy Business, which allows companies to provide training to their workers. Udemy Business is growing rapidly, with revenue reaching $74.6 million in the second quarter, up 77% from the year before. 

The company also snagged high-profile customers for Udemy Business, including Samsung SDS and Cision US.

Aug. 1, 2022
Instructure
Second quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue increased to $114.6 million, up 22.5% from the year before. 
  • Cost of revenue and operating expenses increased to $121.2 million, up 14.9% from the year before. 
  • Net loss decreased to $12.9 million, down 40.4% from the year before. ​​​​​​​

What you need to know: 

CEO Steve Daly touted the company’s market share gains in the learning management system sector. Daly cited a recent report from Edutechnica showing that Instructure’s LMS, Canvas, was used by 42% of U.S. higher education institutions, up from 39% last year. 

The company also experienced growth internationally, though Instructure’s LMS isn’t as widely used in foreign countries as it is in the U.S. “With our international higher education LMS market share in the single digits, we expect this segment to remain our fastest growing segment in the years ahead,” Daly said on a call with analysts.

Aug. 1, 2022
Zovio
Second quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue decreased to $51.4 million, down 25.7% from the year before. 
  • Costs and expenses declined to $52.2 million, down 29% from the year before. 
  • Net loss increased to $4.7 million, up 15.9% from the year before. ​​​​​​​

What you need to know: 

Zovio announced that it terminated its contract with the University of Arizona Global Campus, an online college to which it provided education technology services like enrollment and recruitment. Additionally, it sold this segment of its business to UAGC. 

Under the purchase agreement, UAGC paid Zovio $1, took over an eight-year lease worth $20 million, hired “substantially all” educational services employees and released the company from all obligations under the prior contract. Zovio, meanwhile, paid UAGC $10.5 million and gave the university the right to a security deposit worth $2.7 million for taking over the lease. Read more.

July 28, 2022
2U
Second quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue increased to $241.5 million, up 1.8% from the year before. 
  • Costs and expenses decreased to $289.4 million, up 5.5% from the year before. 
  • Net loss increased to $62.9 million, nearly tripling from the year before. ​​​​​​​

What you need to know: 

2U announced across-the-board layoffs as the online program management company reoriented its company around edX, a MOOC platform that it recently acquired. The restructuring is expected to result in $70 million in annual cost savings. 

The company also announced changes to its tuition-share agreements. Companies can contract with 2U to help launch and manage their online programs in return for a share of their revenue — a cut now starting at 35%. Colleges that want more services will pay higher shares. Read more.

July 27, 2022
Coursera
Second quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue increased to $124.8 million, up 22% from the year before. 
  • Cost of revenue and operating expenses increased to $172.6 million, up 16.7% from the year before. 
  • Net loss increased to $49.3 million, up 6.4% from the year before. 

What you need to know: 

Coursera, one of the world’s most prominent MOOC platforms, reported overall revenue growth in the second quarter. However, revenue from the company’s degree segment declined 4% to $11.4 million. 

The company helps colleges launch online degree programs on its platform in exchange for a cut of their tuition revenue. CEO Jeff Maggioncalda said the degree segment saw declines because enrollment was lower than expected, particularly in programs where the company’s revenue is concentrated. Read more​​​​​​​

July 27, 2022
Strategic Education
Second quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue decreased to $273.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, down 8.6% from the year before. 
  • Costs and expenses decreased to $251.7 million, down 7.6% from the year before. 
  • Profit decreased to $15.2 million, down 23.8% from the year before. 

What you need to know: 

Strategic Education continued to report enrollment challenges. Enrollment at Strayer and Capella universities decreased to about 77,000 students, declining almost 9% from a year ago. 

However, Karl McDonnell, Strategic Education’s CEO, said demand has been picking up for the company’s U.S. institutions. He also said that Workforce Edge, a tuition benefits platform the company owns, had 45 corporate agreements by the end of the second quarter, up from about 20 at the same time last year. Read more.

May 10, 2022
Zovio
First quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue decreased to $59.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, down 19.5% from the year before. 
  • Costs and expenses decreased to $68.9 million, down 20.1% from the year before. 
  • Net loss decreased to $7.4 million, down 21.7% from the year before. 

What you need to know: 

Zovio officials said they were continuing to explore selling all three segments of the company’s business, which are a boot camp provider, an online tutoring firm and a contract to provide educational services to the University of Arizona Global Campus. 

Randy Hendricks, Zovio’s CEO, said the company is also hoping to improve enrollment at UAGC and grow the two other businesses. Read more.

May 5, 2022
2U
First quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue increased to $253.3 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, up 9% from the year before. 
  • Costs and expenses increased to $364.7 million, up from 35.3% from the year before. 
  • Net loss increased to $125.8 million, nearly tripling from the year before. ​​​​​​​

What you need to know: 

2U leaders are hoping that becoming more consumer-centric will help identify more prospective students for the company, which helps colleges launch and run online degrees. They also touted 2U’s recent acquisition of edX, a MOOC platform, and predicted it would account for 10% of the company’s overall lead volume in 2022. 

Chip Paucek, 2U’s CEO, said the company added all of its degree and other educational programs to edX’s website — a pivotal step in making the MOOC platform the company’s consumer-facing brand. Read more.

May 5, 2022
Adtalem Global Education
Third quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue increased to $365.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, up 58.8% from the year before. 
  • Operating costs and expenses increased to $332.4 million, up 71.1% from the year before. 
  • Profit increased to $349.8 million, 14 times higher than it was the year before. 

What you need to know: 

Adtalem CEO Stephen Beard said the for-profit operator had notched several recent wins. They include selling Adtalem’s financial services segment for $1 billion, using $770 million of the proceeds from the sale to pay off debt, and starting to buy back $150 million worth of the company’s shares.  

Adtalem also continued a new operating model meant to share services across the company’s for-profit colleges. Still, enrollment at those institutions continued to decline, particularly in post-licensure nursing programs.

May 5, 2022
Perdoceo Education
First quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue decreased to $183 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, down 0.4% from the year before. 
  • Operating expenses decreased to $139.3 million, down 2.6% from the year before. 
  • Profit increased to $32.1 million, up 4.3% from the year before. 

What you need to know: 

Officials at Perdoceo, which runs the for-profit American InterContinental University System and Colorado Technical University, said they expect enrollment declines to continue for the rest of 2022. By the end of March, total student enrollments at Perdoceo’s institutions were 14.7% lower than they were a year ago. 

Perdoceo CEO Andrew Hurst blamed those declines on the coronavirus pandemic. He said students have been pausing their education or deciding not to enroll altogether.

May 4, 2022
Grand Canyon Education
First quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue increased to $244.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, up 3% from the year before. 
  • Costs and expenses increased to $166.7 million, up 9.1% from the year before. 
  • Profit decreased to $58.1 million, down 25.6% from the year before. 

What you need to know: 

Grand Canyon Education continued to face enrollment challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, company leaders said. The company provides education services to more than two dozen colleges, and its largest client is Grand Canyon University. The institution’s enrollment fell to 106,003 students by the end of March, down 4.5% from a year ago. 

Leaders partly blamed the decreases on recruiting challenges caused by reduced access to the sites where prospective students work. However, Grand Canyon University’s on-campus enrollment grew to 21,504 students by the end of the quarter, representing a 9% increase. Read more.

May 4, 2022
Udemy
First quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue increased to $152.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, up 22.2% from the year before. 
  • Cost of revenue and operating expenses increased to $177.5 million, up 25.9% from the year before. 
  • Net loss increased to $25.6 million, up 42.6% from the year before. 

What you need to know: 

Udemy, a prominent MOOC provider, touted new corporate clients in the first quarter, including Baptist Health System and Crocs. It also created a new product for corporate clients that matches Udemy’s courses with workers’ professional aspirations.

May 2, 2022
Instructure
First quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue increased to $113.5 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, up 20.7% from the year before. 
  • Cost of revenue and operating expenses decreased to $117.1 million, down 1.2% from the year before. 
  • Net loss decreased to $5.5 million, down 83.2% from a year ago. 

What you need to know: 

Instructure, the company that owns the learning management system Canvas, touted several new clients. Starting in the first quarter, all 23 California State University institutions had selected Canvas. 

The company also recently announced the acquisition of Concentric Sky, which developed a tool to award badges for microcredentials. Instructure hopes to use the tool to better reach nontraditional online learners.

April 28, 2022
Strategic Education
First quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue decreased to $258.9 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, down 10.8% from the year before. 
  • Costs and expenses decreased to $245.4 million, down 11.8% from the year before. 
  •  Profit decreased to $7 million, down 26.6% from the year before. 

What you need to know:

Karl McDonnell, CEO of Strategic Education, said the company’s declining revenue reflects roughly two years' of falling enrollment at Strayer University, a for-profit college. McDonnell stressed that turning around that trend is the highest priority of the company, which also owns the for-profit Capella University.

Strategic Education finished the quarter with 37 corporate agreements for Workforce Edge, a tuition benefits platform the company helped launch. Officials are hoping the portal will entice workers to enroll in Strayer and Capella universities. It aims to have almost 1,000 students recruited through the platform by the end of 2022.

April 27, 2022
Coursera
First quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue increased to $120.4 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, up 36.3% from the year before. 
  • Cost of revenue and operating expenses increased to $157.6 million, up 47.7% from the year before.
  • Net loss increased to $38.3 million, roughly doubling from the year before. 

What you need to know: 

Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda said the MOOC platform recently surpassed 100 million registered learners. Maggioncalda contended the company’s growth is partly due to automation requiring workers to learn new skills. 

In turn, college campuses are hoping to bolster the quality of their offerings, Maggioncalda said. Coursera continued to see growth in its enterprise segment, which includes businesses, governments and college customers that contract with the company for access to its educational offerings.

Feb. 8, 2022
Adtalem Global Education
Second quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue increased to $371.2 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, up 58.4% from the year before. 
  • Operating costs and expenses increased to $346.5 million, up 68.7% from the year before. 
  • Adtalem posted a profit of $17.9 million, down 22.9% from the year before. 

What you need to know: 

Adtalem CEO Stephen Beard touted the company’s recent agreement to sell the company’s financial services segment for $1 billion. The move is meant to help Adtalem, which owns several for-profit colleges, to transition into primarily being a provider of health care education. 

Yet the company continued to face declining enrollment at its institutions. Beard chalked up those dips to coronavirus-related challenges that forced health care workers to delay their education plans. He gave the example of the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Nov. 3, 2021
Adtalem Global Education
First quarter

Performance at a glance: 

  • Revenue increased to $348.3 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, up 29.9% from the year before. 
  • Operating costs and expenses increased to $353.1 million, up 52.5% from the year before. 
  • Adtalem posted a net loss of $58 million, down from a profit of $19.8 million the year before. 

What you need to know: 

Adtalem Global Education, which runs several for-profit colleges, is continuing its transition to becoming an education provider solely focused on health care, said Stephen Beard, the company’s new CEO. 

During the first quarter, Adtalem continued integrating Walden University, a for-profit institution it acquired in August, into the company. As part of the acquisition, Adtalem is introducing a new operating model to share services across the company’s institutions.

Credits

Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Editor
Filed Under: Higher Ed

