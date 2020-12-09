The Higher Ed Dive Awards for 2020
Communication is a theme among this year's winners, who are cited for strong leadership during a tough period.
One of the nation's most prominent systems opted early to stay online this fall, enabling it to plan ahead. Read more ➔
Artis balanced health and equity concerns when opening campus this fall, a move observers say makes her a model for college leaders nationwide. Read more ➔
Student journalists at UNC-Chapel Hill are holding officials there accountable for their pandemic response, putting a spotlight on campus media nationwide. Read more ➔