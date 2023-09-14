 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Historically Black college initiative secures $124M investment

The HBCU Transformation Project started last year to improve student outcomes and reverse historic funding inequities.

Published Sept. 14, 2023
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Editor
Prairie View A&M
Panther Stadium at Prairie View A&M University. The public Texas university is one of the colleges participating in the HBCU Transformation Project. "Prairie View A&M University-Panther Stadium" by Maureen.allen is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

A philanthropic group has donated $124 million to the HBCU Transformation Project, an initiative started last year that aims to improve enrollment and retention at historically Black colleges and universities and reverse their historic funding inequities. 

The project is a collaboration between three groups focused on HBCUs: UNCF, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and Partnership for Education Advancement. Leaders from those groups praised the initiative and investment in a Wednesday announcement. 

“We’re thrilled that major donors and philanthropies are showing a new interest in HBCUs, and we welcome their support,” Harry Williams, president and CEO of Thurgood College Marshall Fund, said in a statement. “It’s long past time for HBCUs to get the resources they deserve.”

Most of the new funding will be invested into projects at individual HBCUs, such as building technology infrastructure and testing new curricular approaches. More than three dozen HBCUs are participating in the project, from small private institutions like Benedict College, in South Carolina, to larger land-grant institutions like Prairie View A&M University, in Texas. 

The donation comes from Blue Meridian Partners, a nonprofit focused on improving economic mobility and racial equity. The same group also gave the HBCU Transformation Project an initial $60 million when it launched in March 2022. 

In a statement, Jim Shelton, the nonprofit’s president and chief investment and impact officer, pointed to the HBCU Transformation Project’s recent wins as justification for more support.

For instance, Morehouse College, in Atlanta, improved student outcomes after developing a retention approach that identifies learners at risk for stopping out and provides them with support like intensive advising, according to the announcement. 

“With this latest investment, we hope to accelerate the pace of change and strengthen these vital institutions and the students they serve at scale,” Shelton said.

Filed Under: Finance

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Mentor Collective and the City University of New York Black Male Initiative (CUNY BMI) Partner…
From Mentor Collective
September 05, 2023
Clearlake Capital-Backed Discovery Education to Acquire DreamBox Learning
From Discovery Education
August 29, 2023
Libsyn Unveils “LibsynEDU” to Empower Educators and Students in Podcasting
From Libsyn
August 30, 2023
Gale and SirsiDynix Announce Partnership That Will Expand CloudSource Index by More Than One B…
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
August 29, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Finance
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell