 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

University of Notre Dame’s longtime president to step down

Rev. John Jenkins, who has held the post since 2005, will return to teaching and ministry at the Roman Catholic institution at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

Published Oct. 16, 2023
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Editor
The campus of University of Notre Dame.
The University of Notre Dame's campus. The Roman Catholic institution's longtime president will step down at the end of the academic year. Aaron Yoder via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief: 

  • The University of Notre Dame’s longtime president, Rev. John Jenkins, will step down from his role at the end of the 2023-24 academic year to return to teaching and ministry at the Roman Catholic institution. 
  • Jenkins has been Notre Dame’s president since 2005. During his tenure, the university has boosted its research funding and gained entry to the Association of American Universities, an invite-only organization representing research universities. 
  • Notre Dame has begun a search for its next president, who will be selected from among the priests of the university’s founding order, the Congregation of Holy Cross, according to a Friday announcement. 

Dive Insight: 

The university’s announcement of Jenkins’ departure credited him with several accomplishments, including advancing Notre Dame’s research mission, attracting qualified faculty and ensuring it is fiscally sound. 

“Notre Dame is and has been incredibly blessed by Father Jenkins’ courageous and visionary leadership,” said John Brennan, chair of the university’s governing board. “He has devoted himself to advancing the University and its mission, fulfilling the promise he made when he was inaugurated — to work collaboratively to build a great Catholic university for the 21st century.” 

The university has more than doubled its research funding over the past decade. In fiscal 2023, Notre Dame secured almost $216 million in research awards, up from $95.8 million in 2013. The funding was spread over 824 awards, the highest the university ever received. 

The announcement also praised Jenkins’ efforts to offer students in-person education during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. However, those moves have not been without controversy. 

Jenkins pushed Notre Dame to open in person for students during the fall 2020 term, though the university had to switch to online coursework for two weeks after campus cases spiked. The reopening plan drew the ire of some students and faculty members, who called it reckless. 

He also came under fire for not wearing a mask at the White House during Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination ceremony for the U.S. Supreme Court in September 2020. Afterward, Jenkins issued a public apology. He came down with COVID-19 a few days later. 

In a statement Friday, Jenkins called serving as Notre Dame’s president a privilege. 

“While I am proud of the accomplishments of past years, I am above all grateful for the Trustees, benefactors, faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends who made them possible,” Jenkins said. “There is much to celebrate now, but I believe Notre Dame’s best years lie ahead.”

Filed Under: Leadership

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
TimelyCare Improves Inclusive Care Delivery for Diverse College Students Using Violet
From TimelyCare
October 05, 2023
International education practitioner registration is now open for the 2023 Global Student Succ…
From Rosedale International Education
September 28, 2023
CG Spectrum Institute Launches New Accredited Creative Courses
From CG Spectrum Institute
October 12, 2023
ProfCon 2024: Uniting Industry Educators in Business, Communication, and Marketing
From Stukent
September 27, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Leadership
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell