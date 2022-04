Jury finds University of Miami professor has no pay bias claim

The female professor said she learned from an inadvertent email in 2018 that for the 2017-2018 academic year, the university paid the male professor $137,366, nearly $25,000 more than what it paid her ($112,400). Both professors had doctorate degrees in political science and both taught the same level of courses in the same department, court documents said. They were promoted to full professor at the same time, and both were on tenure tracks and bound by the same requirements and expectations.