Kentucky lawmakers to study creating new public university in state’s Southeast region

Kentucky lawmakers this month authorized over $600,000 to study whether a new public university should open in the state’s Southeast region.

Kentucky lawmakers this month authorized over $600,000 to study whether a new public university should open in the state’s Southeast region.

Kentucky lawmakers this month authorized over $600,000 to study whether a new public university should open in the state’s Southeast region.

Kentucky lawmakers this month authorized over $600,000 to study whether a new public university should open in the state’s Southeast region.

Kentucky lawmakers this month authorized over $600,000 to study whether a new public university should open in the state’s Southeast region.

Kentucky lawmakers this month authorized over $600,000 to study whether a new public university should open in the state’s Southeast region.

Legislators

approved the study