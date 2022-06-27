All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.
Last week's big number: $6B
A recap of last week’s major news includes the amount of student loans that will be forgiven under a settlement agreement with the Ed Department.
