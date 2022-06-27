 Skip to main content
Last week's big number: $6B

A recap of last week’s major news includes the amount of student loans that will be forgiven under a settlement agreement with the Ed Department.

Published June 27, 2022
By Higher Ed Dive Staff
Win McNamee via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.

Last week’s big numbers
 
$6 billion
The amount of federal student loans the U.S. Department of Education plans to automatically forgive for students who say they were defrauded by their colleges. The Ed Department struck the agreement Wednesday to settle a class-action action lawsuit over more than 200,000 borrower defense claims, which can grant students debt relief if their institutions misled them. 
 
9 months
How much the Ed Department pushed back the release of its revised gainful employment rule, which is intended to ensure students who complete career education programs can pay back their student loans. The Biden administration is now planning to publish a proposal in April 2023, sparking concerns that poorly performing colleges will continue to harm students. 
 
3.7 million
The number of undergraduate credential earners in 2020-21. That figure is up 1.1% — representing about 39,000 people — from last year. 

