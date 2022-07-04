 Skip to main content
Last week's big quote: Roe overturning is 'worthy of righteous anger'

A recap of last week's major higher ed news starts off with one reaction to the Supreme Court's decision to roll back the right to an abortion.

Published July 4, 2022
By Higher Ed Dive Staff
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.

LAST WEEK’S BIG QUOTES
 
"It is worthy of righteous anger."
Kathryn Lybarger, president of the University of California's largest employee union, decried the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in a recent statement. She joined other leaders of higher ed-affiliated organizations and colleges in expressing grave concern over the ruling.
 
"Let’s face it, students don’t just stress and have needs during the work hours."
Sandra Hamilton Slane, dean of student services at Shasta College, in California, voiced support for remote mental health services that students can access 24/7. Shasta is one of several colleges turning to telehealth services to offer additional support to students.
LAST WEEK’S BIG NUMBER
 
75%
The share of first-time college students in fall 2020 who returned to class by the next year. While this persistence rate is higher than the previous cohort’s rate, it still falls short of pre-pandemic levels

