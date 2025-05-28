What’s the latest in Harvard University’s battle with the Trump administration?

Listen to the article 1 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

For better or worse, Harvard University epitomizes higher education to many people. The wealthy, well-known institution has extremely selective admissions and an air of prestige that can attract and put off in equal measure.

While most students don't attend highly selective colleges like Harvard, the university's notoriety — and many Republicans' perception of a dearth of conservative voices on campus — has put it squarely in the crosshairs of conservative attacks on higher education.

Leading the charge is President Donald Trump.

Even before Trump won reelection, Republican lawmakers singled out Harvard and other high-profile colleges over allegations of antisemitism and poor leadership.

Now, the Trump administration is seeking to make an example of Harvard by threatening its federal funding unless the Ivy League institution relinquishes to the federal government some authority over hiring, admissions, student affairs, governance and academic decisionmaking.

Below, we've laid out a timeline of the ongoing battle between two titans — the U.S. government under Trump and the country’s wealthiest and oldest college.